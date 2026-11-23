Wing, an Alphabet-owned drone delivery service, partners with Walmart to launch five-minute deliveries in Salt Lake City starting in early 2027 for residents within six miles of participating stores.

Wing, the Alphabet -owned drone delivery subsidiary, has confirmed it will launch its automated aerial delivery service in the Salt Lake City metropolitan area in early 2027. The company plans to partner with a Walmart location situated within thirty nautical miles of Salt Lake City International Airport to begin operations.

This expansion brings a logistics network already established in Texas, Georgia, Florida, and North Carolina to Utah residents who will now benefit from rapid, automated package delivery. Residents living within a six-mile radius of the participating Walmart store can expect to receive last-minute grocery items in under five minutes via the Wing or Walmart mobile applications. The service represents a significant shift in local logistics, aiming to reduce traffic congestion while providing immediate access to essential goods for nearby shoppers. Jessie Poole-Strang, a spokesperson for Wing, emphasized the growing consumer demand for faster delivery options that save time and eliminate the need for personal vehicle trips during peak traffic hours. In previous markets like Atlanta, residents living twenty minutes from a Walmart store have successfully received drone deliveries in under five minutes. Similarly, Wing estimates that its operations in Dallas have collectively saved customers thirteen years in combined drive time, highlighting the efficiency gains of autonomous aerial logistics. The delivery process is entirely automated and accessible through dedicated apps, where customers select the drone delivery option for eligible items. Wing utilizes two distinct drone models to handle varying package weights efficiently and safely across residential zones. The first model features sixteen small propellers, weighs only eleven point seven pounds, and carries up to two point seven five pounds. It is covered in expanded polystyrene foam, a material similar to the linings found inside bike helmets, which provides protection and noise reduction. The second drone model is heavier, weighing seventeen point two pounds, and can carry up to five pounds. This larger aircraft cruises at sixty miles per hour for a twelve-mile round trip, allowing for longer delivery distances within the service zone. Pressing the order button initiates an autonomous flight process that requires no human pilot intervention from takeoff to landing. Wing holds an FAA Part 135 air carrier certificate and operates beyond visual line of sight under strict FAA approvals. Its drones share airspace with traditional aircraft and recreational drones, utilizing advanced detection systems to avoid collisions. Poole-Strang stated that their aircraft can detect and avoid traditional aircraft in their operational area. They also utilize a system for commercial drone operators to share the sky safely, ensuring coordinated traffic management. Operators plan routes that change each time to avoid continuously flying over the same residential spaces, minimizing noise and visual intrusion. The drones lift off from small charging pads powered by a nearby battery, which are set up in Walmart parking lots using approximately thirty parking spaces. A Walmart store in Wylie, Texas, reported that running twenty-seven deliveries per hour requires about fourteen kilowatts, equivalent to running major home appliances at once. Walmart employees gather items such as ground beef and place them into water-resistant paperboard bags attached to the drone. Customers designate a delivery zone, such as their front yard, and the drone gently lowers the package using gravity to detach the hook before flying back to the charging station. The drones are programmed to respond to unexpected interactions, such as children playing with the tether or dogs in the delivery zone, without human intervention. Eric Vaughan, a local policy manager for Wing, works closely with store representatives to ensure smooth operations and community engagement. He emphasized that engaging with the community is the first priority before establishing a drone hub or nest. The service delivers items in water-resistant paperboard bags, ensuring product integrity during transit. Salt Lake City residents will be the next to access this technology after successful demonstrations at the Salt Lake City Main Library on November 17, 2026. The company aims to add two hundred and seventy nest locations nationwide in partnership with Walmart, expanding the reach of automated drone logistics. Wing looks at urban and suburban areas to pick stores depending on where the state has the most need for reduced travel miles. The company surpassed one million deliveries in June 2026 and continues to scale its operations rapidly. With every new community, Wing ensures that residents understand what the drones look like and what to expect from the service. They start conversations with local municipalities about setting up drone hubs and ensuring proper permitting with local authorities. The setup is simple, involving charge pads, a fence, and a battery generator, but requires careful coordination with local officials. The service is designed to save people who do not want to go to the store, thereby reducing local miles and time spent in traffic. Wing has built its technology from the ground up for residential safe delivery, accounting for variables like weather and unexpected obstacles. The drones can fly in rain, snow, and some wind, ensuring reliable service in various conditions. The autonomous nature of the system allows for efficient handling of deliveries without the need for a human pilot on site. Wing's approach to safety includes detecting traditional aircraft and coordinating with other drone operators to share airspace safely. The company believes that saving local miles and time is a significant benefit to communities adopting the technology. The demonstration at the Salt Lake City Main Library provided an opportunity for residents to see the technology in action. Poole-Strang noted that it is hard to understand the differences in aircraft without seeing them, hence the importance of community demonstrations. The drone industry is scaling extremely fast, and Wing aims to keep pace with safety and regulatory requirements. The partnership with Walmart allows for a seamless integration of grocery items into the drone delivery ecosystem. Residents in the six-mile radius can expect a new level of convenience and speed in their grocery shopping experience. Wing's expansion into Salt Lake City marks a significant milestone in the adoption of autonomous delivery services in the United States.