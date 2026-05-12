Windy Conditions, Cooler Temps Ahead in Cleveland, Oh

A system is moving northward and eastward, bringing southwesterly winds and cooler temperatures to Cleveland, Ohio. Stronger winds and isolated thunderstorms are possible on Thursday and Saturday.

CLEVELAND , Ohio - As a system moves northward and eastward, southwesterly winds will start blowing warmer temperatures into the area. Strong winds, including gusts of up to 30 mph, are expected overnight.

By sunrise, winds will subside, the front will pass, and cooler temperatures will arrive. A mix of north winds and lake effect showers will persist on Thursday, bringing chilly temperatures. The lake breeze will kick in by the end of Thursday, but isolated thunderstorms are expected on Saturday. Sunday should be partly cloudy with possible showers.

A stronger system from the west on Monday is expected to bring southerly winds and temperatures back into the low to mid-80s





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CLEVELAND Ohio WEATHER NORTHEASTERLY WINDS SUBIDICTED THUNDERSTORMS NESS CONDITION SAVAGE WINDS

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