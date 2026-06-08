Windows 11, Microsoft Office and more software are on sale, starting at $13

Microsoft Windows 11 Pro is on sale for less than $13 this week. Other Microsoft software, including Office, is also on sale at up to 94% off.

Microsoft 's Windows software and apps like Office are an industry standard, but upgrading to the latest versions can be expensive. Now's your chance to save on software, both old and new, includingoffers AI-assisted coding tools that make it easier to write, debug and improve your code as you learn.

Helpful diagnostics can catch mistakes early, so you’re not stuck trying to figure out what went wrong. It's a solid choice for beginner coders experimenting with web and software development. with a lifetime license — now 64% off for a limited time. The package includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and OneNote for one Mac or PC, all built with a modern interface and powerful productivity tools.

Plus, enjoy built-in, AI-assisted features that help streamline your workflow.is the latest version of Windows, offering a user-friendly interface, advanced antivirus protection and unmatched graphics . Other features like snap layouts, voice typing and a more powerful search experience improve productivity, too. Using this deal gives you a lifetime license to use Microsoft Windows 11 Pro on your device.has improved cloud connectivity and free customer service built in.

With your purchase, you get a lifetime license for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher and Access.for less than $15. Visio is Microsoft’s diagramming tool, complete with dozens of pre-made templates, starter diagrams and stencils. From flowcharts to org charts, floor plans and more, you can create easy-to-understand visuals no matter what business you’re in.. Small and large businesses can take advantage of everything Project has to offer, including tools like built-in reports and automatic scheduling.

You can also run what-if scenarios and easily submit timesheets to see how much time you’re spending on certain projects.gives you a lifetime license for Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher and Access. The 2021 redesign is a little more expensive than the even more affordable 2019 version above, but does have added features.. It’s a well-known coding platform that helps you write high-quality code quickly. The built-in integrations, like IntelliCode, help you type less but code more.

Christopher Murray is a commerce writer for Fox News who specializes in topics like outdoor gear, DIY projects, grills, pet products and auto must-haves.





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