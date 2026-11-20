Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5132057, introducing a customizable right-click menu, cloud reinstallation, and Memory Integrity security changes. Users should note potential FPS drops in Xbox Mode.

Microsoft has released the Windows 11 KB5132057 update, delivering a significant shift in user interface design and system security protocols for all eligible devices. This patch introduces highly visible changes, including a completely redesigned right-click context menu with new customization capabilities and a streamlined Cloud Rebuild installation method. While these enhancements improve daily usability, the update also enables a default security feature that may negatively impact gaming performance on specific hardware configurations.

Customizable Right-Click and Search Upgrades

The most immediate and noticeable change in KB5132057 is the refreshed right-click menu structure, which now features a dedicated Customize button. This addition allows Windows 11 users to toggle individual menu options on or off, remove rarely used actions, and prioritize frequently accessed commands. Users can specifically remove cut, copy, and paste shortcuts from the main row to reduce clutter. Furthermore, this control extends to managing app extensions, letting users filter out unused open with options directly from the context menu without navigating deep system settings.

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Windows Search receives parallel improvements focused on design readability and expanded functionality within the search bar. Users can now execute specific actions, such as toggling dark mode or locating a paired phone, directly from the search input field. These changes reduce the need to traverse multiple settings menus for common tasks. The update also refines the Gaming Task View in Xbox Mode, making it easier to access quick options like exiting to the desktop or powering off the computer without keyboard navigation.

Cloud Rebuild and Application Launch Speed

Microsoft is introducing the Cloud Rebuild option to simplify Windows reinstallation processes, eliminating the need for USB drives or separate operating system copies. This feature allows users to reinstall the OS directly through the interface, streamlining recovery procedures for devices experiencing software corruption. Alongside this utility, the update implements accelerated app launching, which enables Windows to open programs faster when an instance of the same application is already running. Currently, this optimization supports only Microsoft Edge, with plans to extend support to additional applications in future updates.

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Several smaller interface adjustments accompany these major features to enhance overall system usability. The Run dialog box has been redesigned for improved clarity, and Windows Hello can now automatically brighten the screen to facilitate facial recognition in low-light environments. New notifications alert users when widgets become available after app installations. The update also introduces a Pointer Indicator feature to highlight the cursor and displays a red border during screen recording sessions to indicate active capture states.

Memory Integrity and Gaming Performance Risks

A critical security change in KB5132057 involves enabling Memory Integrity, a kernel-level protection feature that verifies the integrity of low-level code in an isolated environment. Microsoft turns this feature on by default for new devices and clean operating system installations. The November update expands this default setting to all eligible Windows PCs downloading the patch. While this enhancement significantly improves system security against malware and cyberattacks, it has been reported to negatively affect in-game frame rates on some hardware.

The performance impact typically results in a negligible drop in frames per second, primarily affecting users with lower-end or older devices. For gamers who cannot tolerate even minor performance reductions, Microsoft provides a method to disable this security feature after the update. Users can navigate to Windows Security, select Device Security, and then choose Core Isolation to toggle Memory Integrity off. A system restart is required to apply this change.

Security Recommendations and Bug Fixes

Microsoft strongly encourages users to keep Memory Integrity enabled due to the increased susceptibility to cyberattacks and malware that results from disabling it. The security benefits of kernel-level protection generally outweigh the minor performance costs for most users. Beyond this feature, the update addresses several persistent technical issues. These fixes include correcting display resolution lowering during Miracast connections, resolving something went wrong errors with passkeys, and fixing incorrect spacing in Windows Settings sections.

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Additional technical corrections in this patch resolve File History not showing existing backups and fix Windows Fax and Scan connection issues when connecting to servers. The update also removes an incorrect Someone else is using this PC prompt that appeared when no other users were logged in. These combined improvements and security hardening measures make KB5132057 a substantial update for Windows 11 stability and user control.