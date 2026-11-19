A silver lining to the RAM crisis?

Antonio G. Di Benedetto is a reviewer covering laptops and the occasional gadget. He spent over 15 years in the photography industry before joining The Verge as a deals writer in 2021.

As recently as the beginning of the year, 16GB of RAM was common on sub-$800 Windows laptops, which helped compensate for anthe improvements the company has made to Windows 11 to address the constraints of 8GB PCs. In it, Davuluri claims, “Windows is now up to 20% more responsive, and multitasking is up to 40% faster in our lab test. ” The most significant change is in memory management.

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When there isn’t enough available memory to handle all active data, some of it has to be offloaded to storage. And SSDs, especially in lower-cost laptops, are much slower than RAM. Windows 11 consistently takes up most of the available RAM on an 8GB system, even when idle. But it manages it better now.hard fault .

If it happens a lot — say, on a laptop with only 8GB of RAM — it leads to little slowdowns like browser tabs requiring a refresh before you can access them again. Davuluri says, “Windows can now keep up to 2 GB more of your active data in memory instead of moving it to slower storage, so an app or tab you left open is less likely to reload when you return.

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” To test this, I fired up the same 13-inch Surface Laptop with 8GB of RAM that I reviewed back in July, when I proclaimedfor Windows. This laptop was one of the worst examples of RAMageddon’s current stranglehold on computing: With half the RAM of last year’sBefore updating the Surface to the latest Windows 11 build, I got reacquainted with this laptop and the version of Windows I left it on . It was rough.

Running about 20 tabs while streaming a 4K YouTube video and using Slack and Signal made everything from clicking tabs to swiping around Windows with trackpad gestures feel sluggish. Chrome tabs and apps would refresh after leaving them in the background for just a short moment. When you’re multitasking and bouncing between many tabs, like when researching something, those refreshes get incredibly frustrating. And the fan was running audibly the whole time.

Keeping the Resource Monitor open showed memory hard faults ranging from just under 700 faults per second to 29,000 faults per second, during which Windows ground to a halt. Seeing this number literally go off its chart showed just how badly Windows 11 struggled with memory management on 8GB before the update.

Before running recent Windows updates, the 8GB Surface Laptop could sometimes seize under load with many hard faults per second.are live on build 26300.9818 and beyond) things are much improved. I opened over 30 Chrome tabs while streaming the same 4K YouTube video and running the same chat apps, and Windows slowed a bit, but nowhere near as much.

I could feel things like Task View get a little less responsive and at times stuttery, but it was the way you’d expect when taxing a system. Chrome tabs required less frequent refreshes. The fan also took longer to kick in and ran a little quieter and for shorter durations when it did. Taking a fresh look at the Resource Monitor, hard faults at normal operation were now under 300 per second, with occasional jumps to about 1,000.

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Performance was even slightly better when I subbed out Chrome for Microsoft Edge. Edge felt more responsive under load and had fewer hard faults when running 30 tabs, the same 4K YouTube video, and a Google Meet video call. I’m happy to see that the 8GB Surface Laptop now performs better, and I’m equally relieved that Windows 11 is starting to feel more viable on 8GB of RAM.

Do I want 8GB of RAM in any laptop I’m personally buying? No., I appreciate that 8GB is workable — and it should be fine for basic needs today — but I still advise getting 16GB if you’re able. The extra headroom will keep things speedy for longer, especially after you bog a computer down with lots of files, apps, or games.

And as much better as the 8GB Surface Laptop is now, I still managed to crash Chrome entirely with fewer than three dozen tabs. Microsoft has done better by its entry-level laptop, but it’s not a miracle worker. Our ongoing RAMageddon makes living with lower quantities of memory a grim reality. Microsoft is partly to blame for that, of course.

And it hasn’t. Meanwhile, other OSes, like Linux, macOS, and ChromeOS, can get by better with less. Still, I’m glad to see Microsoft ever so slightly right the ship in this oneTech leaders are convinced that Jensen Huang’s exit was a plot against him. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services.

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