Window washers stranded on 39th floor by wind rescued by Bellevue and Redmond fire crews

Bellevue fire crews rescued two window washers stuck at the 39th floor of a downtown high-rise building Friday evening.One of the workers called 911 at about 4

Bellevue and Redmond fire rope technician crews were able to safely rescue two window washers who were stuck at the 39th floor of a downtown Bellevue high-rise on Friday evening.

The Bellevue Fire Department says that one of the window washers called 911 just after 4:45 p.m., stating the windy conditions had become dangerous and were requesting help, as they were stuck near the top of the Amazon Sonic office building. 10 rope rescue technicians from BFD and three from the Redmond Fire Department, were sent up the building's roof, and prepared to descend three floors from the roof to reach the workers' scaffold.

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BFD Chief Troy Donlin, explained to KOMO News in an interview that crews didn't have the appropriate space on the roof to set up a raising system, so they had to instead resort to lowering the window washers individually by rope, with a technician, down the near 600 feet to the ground.

"We're super fortunate in the city of Bellevue that we have the resources and have been allowed to do this training on high rise buildings" Donlin said in a phone interview with KOMO News, "So this is something they have done before, and they're very very good at it," he said. The Bellevue Police Department launched a drone to assist with the rescue, and closed 108th Avenue Northeast to traffic at Northeast Eighth Street.

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Brycen Campfield was inside the Amazon office on Friday afternoon, when he said he noticed the two workers open a window from the outside, and were holding onto the building. He said the workers were on the phone with somebody -- and then shortly after said they were going to call the fire department as they were getting worried about the wind.

"It was definitely like gusts that would come and it would just, it would blow and it would like, you could hear it, howling and it was strong," Campfield said. He then went down to the lobby to say that the fire department would be coming, and then returned to the 39th floor, and helped the two workers keep themselves from swaying.

"I kind of like reached out and like started helping them just because I was on the inside, I had more grip, could kind of hold against the building," Campfield explained. Soon the fire crews arrived, and got to work. Campfield snapped a few photos showing the fire crews fixing their ropes inside through the window, helping secure the scaffold. He took another video as the workers were descending by rope, showing the dizzying view from the skyscraper.

He was impressed by the professionalism and confidence in which the rope crews worked throughout the evening.

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"They kept everyone calm in the situation when clearly it was like, freaky, freaky situation," Campfield said, "I'm just glad everyone was safe, like could have been way worse, so thanks to the Bellevue Fire Department," he added. The two Spokane County sheriff's deputies who died after being shot while trying to rescue a possible hostage during a domestic violence shooting in SpokaneRapper Macklemore said his "Free Palestine" tour has been denied dates at nine U.S. venues, including Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena.

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