Wind Gusts Injure Five Fans at West Virginia University Baseball Game

Severe storms during a West Virginia University baseball game caused powerful wind gusts to lift and carry tents, injuring five people on Saturday. The incident occurred at Kendrick Family Ballpark in Granville, where thousands of fans had gathered for the Mountaineers' potential clinching game for the Men's College World Series. The chaos unfolded outside the stadium in a popular viewing area known as Randy's Ridge, with video capturing tents being torn apart by winds reaching 40 mph. First responders provided immediate medical aid, and several injured spectators were transported to a hospital.

Five people were injured after powerful wind gusts sent tents flying during severe storms that swept through a West Virginia University baseball game Saturday. Thousands of fans packed Kendrick Family Ballpark in Granville on Saturday, but their hopes of watching the Mountaineers punch their ticket to Omaha were temporarily put on hold as dangerous severe storms swept through the sold-out venue.

During the weather delay, a powerful wind gust sent a large tent flying and carried it across a nearby parking lot, creating a chaotic scene outside the stadium. According to the West Virginia University Police Department, five people were transported to a hospital for treatment following the incident.

With the Mountaineers just one win away from clinching the program’s first-ever trip to the Men’s College World Series, hundreds of fans gathered along Randy’s Ridge, the grassy hillside beyond Kendrick Family Ballpark where some of WVU baseball’s most devoted supporters watch the action. Lined with dozens of tents and packed with fans, the popular viewing area quickly turned chaotic when powerful wind gusts swept through the sold-out stadium, sending tents airborne and scattering spectators.

A large tent was picked up by strong winds and injured five people during a rain delay at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown, West Virginia, on June 6, 2026. Video from the storm showed rain and wind that reached speeds of 40 mph tearing up a tent, with one person flying through the air while trying to hold it down. Numerous first responders were on scene for the game and provided immediate medical aid to injured spectators.

James Sanders was on Randy’s Ridge when the chaos ensued, and said, “It was intense, and we went right into survival mode. ” With severe weather warnings in place and urges from stadium personnel to evacuate and seek shelter, Sanders said roughly 10 people huddled under a small tent. When a dangerous gust ripped the large white Mountaineer Athletic Club tent, the massive tent hurled right towards their tent.

“We were picking our chairs up and getting ready to leave, and then the gust came in and picked the tent up and then everything went sideways,” Sanders said. Sanders was one of roughly a dozen that became trapped under the tent when the large white tent crashed into them. According to Sanders, the storms left numerous people injured and first responders acted quickly to aid those impacted by the massive tent once the severe weather had passed.

After the weather delay, play resumed and the Mountaineers finished off the Cal Poly Mustangs in dominant fashion, cruising to a 17–1 victory, sending West Virginia University to the Men’s College World Series for the first time in program history.

“While it was a great day for Mountaineer baseball, all of Mountaineer Nation’s thoughts are with those who were involved,” WVU Athletics said in a statement. A large tent was picked up by strong winds and injured five people during a rain delay at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown, West Virginia, on June 6, 2026.

Video from the storm showed rain and wind that reached speeds of 40 mph tearing up a tent, with one person flying through the air while trying to hold it down. AP News





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West Virginia University Baseball Mountaineers College World Series Severe Storms Wind Gusts Tent Injury Fans Kendrick Family Ballpark

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