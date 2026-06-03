Wind gusts and warm beaches: Katie Garner’s forecast for Northeast Florida & South Georgia

Gusty winds and a warm weekend are in store for Northeast Florida and South Georgia. News4JAX meteorologist Katie Garner details the latest weather trends, temperature outlook, and what to expect as hurricane season begins.

Breezy weather, rising temperatures, and tropics update from The Weather Authority – It’s a windy start across Northeast Florida and South Georgia. I’m seeing wind gusts in the 20 to 30 mile an hour range for much of our area, with Mayport reaching as high as 37 miles an hour.

If you’re driving today, keep both hands on the wheel, especially if you’re headed near the coast or crossing bridges. We’ve had plenty of fun on the morning show joking about how windy it can get, but it’s something to keep an eye on if you’re outdoors—especially if you’re chasing that perfect beach hair! Temperatures are looking great for outdoor plans today and heading into the weekend.

Jacksonville is starting off around 75 degrees, the coast is in the mid-70s, and places up in Waycross are sitting in the 60s. Daytime highs will stay just below our average of 89 degrees through Friday. Today’s high is expected to reach 81 with partly cloudy skies and a nighttime low around 66. For the weekend, I’m forecasting 88 degrees Saturday and 90 degrees on Sunday.

So, it’s likely to feel toasty, but still a great stretch to hit the beach. No significant rainfall is in sight for the next seven days, just a slim chance of light, passing showers here and there. If you’re spending time outdoors, don’t forget your sunscreen and stay hydrated. Heat and dehydration risks go up fast as we head into the weekend.

Watching the tropics as season starts We’re keeping an eye on the tropics every day now, especially as we’re in just the third day of hurricane season. Right now, the Exact Track 4D radar and all of my maps show nothing developing in the Atlantic or The Gulf, which is always a relief. That said, it’s the time of year to check your emergency plans and make sure you’re weather-ready.

I’ll have updates every morning to keep you informed if anything looks like it’s brewing out there.

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