Wind and Truth Miniatures Arrive in 2027 Through Stormlight Kickstarter

Brotherwise Games will release Wind and Truth Premium Miniatures in 2027 through the War for Roshar Kickstarter, with fulfillment targeted for November 2027.

Brandon Sanderson's Wind and Truth, the fifth novel in The Stormlight Archive, closed the first five-book arc of the epic fantasy series in December 2024. Brotherwise Games will now release a Wind and Truth miniature collection in 2027, tied to its War for Roshar Kickstarter campaign.

The new product is the Wind & Truth Premium Miniatures 7-Pack, a set of detailed figures dedicated to the characters of Sanderson's most recent novel. The Kickstarter that funds the strategy game concluded on November 5, 2026, after raising more than $3.6 million against an original $100,000 funding goal.

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Wind and Truth Miniatures Details and Mechanism

The Wind & Truth Premium Miniatures 7-Pack is available as an optional add-on for the War for Roshar campaign. Backers do not need to purchase the full board game to get the seven-pack.

The collection continues Brotherwise Games' existing line of book-inspired miniatures, which has already covered The Way of Kings, Words of Radiance, Oathbringer, and Rhythm of War. Wind and Truth is the first of Sanderson's novels in that line to receive the same treatment in this set.

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The seven figures bring important characters to life as detailed miniatures. The lineup includes several of the most important characters in Wind and Truth, particularly in the novel's exploration of Roshar's history and its gods.

The collection also features familiar faces in new forms, including Ishar, Sigzil, and Yanagawn. That makes it a compelling addition for anyone who already owns Brotherwise's earlier Stormlight Archive miniature sets.

Kickstarter Pledge Tiers and Campaign Results

Backers of the $295 Fifth Ideal and $375 Herald pledge tiers automatically receive the Wind & Truth collection. Both premium packages are the main route to the set without buying the seven-pack separately.

These premium tiers also include additional Cosmere miniatures, including a new Mistborn collection, along with various deluxe upgrades and other tabletop releases. The Kickstarter has already been an overwhelming success for Brotherwise Games.

The War for Roshar campaign officially concluded on November 5, 2026, having raised more than $3.6 million against its original $100,000 funding goal. It also unlocked numerous stretch goals, including a highly requested solo mode and redesigned Leader miniatures.

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Although the original funding period has ended, the Kickstarter is still accepting late pledges across several reward tiers as of this writing. That gives fans another chance to secure the game and its add-ons.

Stormlight Archive Book 6 Timeline and 2027 Plans

Brotherwise Games is targeting November 2027 for War for Roshar Kickstarter fulfillment, including the Wind & Truth miniatures. A wider retail release is anticipated after that fulfillment window.

Separately, Brandon Sanderson has confirmed that he has begun outlining Stormlight Archive Book 6. He plans to continue developing the outlines for Books 6 through 10 throughout 2027.

Sanderson is targeting January 2028 to begin writing the sixth installment, with publication tentatively expected around 2031. That is still a long wait for readers eager to return to Roshar, especially given where Wind and Truth left its characters.

While the next Stormlight Archive novel is still years away, the 2027 miniatures and game give fans another opportunity to revisit Sanderson's world during that period.