Wind and Dust Advisories Issued Across Arizona Through Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued multiple wind and dust advisories for Arizona from Saturday through Tuesday, with gusts up to 55 mph and reduced visibility. Residents are advised to take precautions, especially while driving.

The National Weather Service has issued a series of wind and dust advisories across much of Arizona from this weekend through early next week, affecting multiple regions including the Colorado River Valley, Grand Canyon, and the Mogollon Rim.

The warnings begin Saturday morning and extend into Tuesday evening, with the strongest winds expected on Monday and Tuesday. Residents and travelers should prepare for hazardous conditions, including reduced visibility from blowing dust and potential travel disruptions. Starting Saturday from 9 AM MST to 11 PM MST, a wind advisory is in effect for Yuma/Martinez Lake and vicinity, as well as the Lower Colorado River Valley in Arizona.

Winds are forecast to gust up to 45 mph, creating dangerous conditions for high-profile vehicles. Drivers should take caution on Interstate 8 and other major routes. The advisory expands on Sunday from 10 AM MST to 8 PM MST for a broad area including the Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo and Apache counties, Grand Canyon Country, Marble and Glen Canyons, the Eastern and Western Mogollon Rim, the Kaibab and Coconino plateaus, and Yavapai County Mountains.

Gusts up to 50 mph are expected, with blowing dust reducing visibility to less than a mile in some locations. On Monday and Tuesday, the most widespread warnings take effect.

From Monday 10 AM MST to Tuesday 8 PM MST, the Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino and Apache counties, Marble and Glen Canyons, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Mountains, and the White Mountains are under a wind advisory. Additional areas in the northeast, including the Chinle Valley, Black Mesa, and the Chuska Mountains, are covered from Monday 11 AM MDT to Tuesday 9 PM MDT.

Wind gusts could exceed 55 mph in the mountains, leading to tree damage and power outages. Outdoor activities should be postponed, and loose objects secured. The public is urged to monitor local forecasts and heed all advisory warnings to ensure safety during this prolonged period of windy weather





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