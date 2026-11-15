Winchester Financier Wins Approval for Controversial 13ft Deep Games Bunker

Tim Woolford gains council approval for a massive subterranean golf simulator in Winchester, sparking neighbor outrage over environmental impact and disruption.

A City financier has ignited a significant local dispute with his affluent neighbors after winning planning permission to excavate a massive 'games bunker' beneath his luxury residence in Winchester. Tim Woolford, a 40-year-old managing director of a London finance management company, sought approval to install a 13-foot deep basement under the driveway of his modern home, valued at approximately £1.2 million.

The approved expansion, now authorized by Winchester City Council despite an initial refusal recommendation from their planning officer, will span over 30 feet in both width and length. The subterranean development is designed to house a high-end golf simulator for Woolford's two sons, alongside a designer bar, a pool table, and dedicated seating areas.

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Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

Tim Woolford argues that his neighbors have fundamentally misunderstood the scope of the project and the measures taken to minimize disturbance. The married father-of-two, who has lived in the property with his wife for six years, insists that digging underground was specifically chosen to avoid disrupting the surface environment. He emphasized that basements are a common feature in London and that the plan was intended to cater to his seven and eight-year-old sons, providing them with space for golf practice and guitar rehearsals without affecting the neighbors above.

Conversely, long-term residents like Keith Hatter, a 79-year-old blind homeowner who has lived on the street for 14 years, expressed deep concerns regarding safety and accessibility. Hatter warned that the construction could severely impact his ability to navigate the road, citing previous disruptive works five years prior. He specifically highlighted worries about the soil structure being compromised by the excavation and the removal of trees and flora, which he believes poses an environmental risk.

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Hazel Agombar, a resident of 20 years, described the approval as 'bonkers' and argued that the project sets a dangerous precedent for conservation areas. She criticized the council for allowing what she termed a highly intensive carbon footprint development. Agombar pointed out that the street is already home to wheelchair users and noted that the existing house includes a cinema room and garden, making the extensive digging seem unnecessary and detrimental to the green, leafy character of the neighborhood.

Real-World Impact and Environmental Concerns

The controversy has intensified due to the specific location of the proposed bunker under the driveway, which necessitates tearing up the pavement and excavating the ground directly in front of the property. Neighbors fear that the building work will impact their daily lives for several months, creating significant noise, dust, and physical obstacles. The 'Lego house,' as the modern property is colloquially known by some residents due to its striking design, stands in stark contrast to the predominantly Edwardian architecture of the surrounding area, adding to the friction over aesthetic and structural changes.

Environmental advocates on the street argue that the council's decision contradicts its own local plan to make Winchester more environmentally friendly. By permitting such intensive excavation in a conservation area, critics suggest the council is prioritizing private luxury over community stability and ecological preservation. The removal of greenery and the carbon cost of the concrete and construction materials have been central points of contention in the ongoing debate.

Consequences for Residents and Future Precedents

The approval of the 13-foot deep extension means that Tim Woolford's family will soon commence major construction work that will alter the physical landscape of their street. For neighbors like Keith Hatter and Hazel Agombar, this translates to months of potential disruption, safety hazards, and a perceived loss of community character. The outcome of this case may influence future planning applications in Winchester, particularly regarding basement extensions in conservation areas and the balance between individual property rights and collective neighborhood welfare.

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As the construction phase begins, the tension between the homeowner's desire for a luxury entertainment space and the residents' demand for a quiet, safe, and environmentally stable street is likely to persist. The situation highlights the complex challenges urban planning faces in historic, high-value areas where modern luxury demands clash with traditional conservation values. Residents will now await the physical realization of the bunker, monitoring the impact on their daily lives and the structural integrity of their homes.