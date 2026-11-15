Winchester Financier Approved for Underground Golf Bunker Amid Neighbor Outrage

Tim Woolford has won approval for a 13-foot deep subterranean games room in Winchester, sparking fierce opposition from neighbors citing environmental and structural concerns.

Tim Woolford, a city financier residing in Winchester, has secured planning permission to excavate a massive subterranean entertainment complex beneath his modern residence. The approved project involves digging a 13-foot deep basement to house a high-end golf simulator, a designer bar, and a games area with a pool table. The decision has ignited a heated dispute with neighbors who argue the construction will cause significant environmental damage and long-term disruption to their quiet street.

The Subterranean Project Details

Winchester City Council officially approved the extension plans for the property located in a sought-after Hampshire neighborhood, overriding an initial recommendation for refusal from their planning officer. The underground hangout will measure over 30 feet across in both width and length, transforming the space under the driveway into a comprehensive leisure facility. Mr. Woolford, the managing director of a London finance management company, designed the space to cater specifically to his two sons, who are seven and eight years old and passionate about golf.

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The architecturally striking home, often referred to by locals as 'the Lego house' due to its unique modern design, stands in stark contrast to the predominantly Edwardian properties surrounding it. The proposed basement will feature a golf simulator tailored for his sons, a dedicated bar area, and additional seating. This extensive excavation is intended to keep the family's recreational activities contained within the property boundaries, avoiding any need for external noise or foot traffic in the shared community spaces.

Neighbor Opposition and Environmental Concerns

Residents of the tree-lined street have voiced strong objections to the project, citing fears regarding soil stability and the removal of local flora. Keith Hatter, a 79-year-old blind resident who has lived on the street for 14 years, stated that he was one of the primary objectors due to safety concerns. He expressed worry that the building work would severely disrupt his ability to navigate the road safely, recalling a previous construction period five years ago that lasted a long time and caused significant inconvenience.

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Hazle Agombar, a resident of 20 years, argued that the council's approval contradicts local plans to make Winchester more environmentally friendly. She described the project as 'crazy' and noted that digging up the driveway to install a facility for a golf simulation room represents a highly intensive carbon footprint development. Mrs. Agombar emphasized that the street is very green and leafy, and she believes the work will set a dangerous precedent for other homeowners to apply for similar basement extensions, thereby changing the character of the conservation area.

The Financier's Defense and Future Impact

Tim Woolford maintains that his complaining neighbors have fundamentally misunderstood the scope and intent of his plans. He insists that he went out of his way to cause minimal disruption by choosing to build underground rather than expanding the home's footprint upward or outward. Mr. Woolford explained that building a basement is a common practice in London and that his team carefully considered the neighbors' peace of mind when designing the extension.

He further clarified that the design choices were made to mitigate noise and activity for those living nearby. For instance, the inclusion of a soundproofed space for his seven-year-old son to practice guitar was a deliberate move to prevent domestic noise from spilling out. Mr. Woolford stated that he originally did not anticipate any discussions or objections regarding the plans, as his primary goal was to create a safe and enjoyable growing space for his children without impacting the surrounding community.

The council's final decision to allow the excavation stands despite the initial refusal recommendation and the vocal opposition from the immediate neighborhood. The project will now proceed, meaning residents on the street must prepare for months of construction activity and potential environmental changes to their local green spaces. The dispute highlights the growing tension between individual property development rights and the preservation of quiet, character-conserving residential areas in historic English towns.