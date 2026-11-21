Teachers at historic Winchester College will strike in December and January following a disciplinary investigation into a union rep. The dispute centers on alleged unfair treatment regarding professional working relationships.

Teachers at Winchester College in Hampshire are preparing for historic industrial action, marking the first time staff at the prestigious institution have walked out in its 644-year existence. The National Education Union confirmed that educators will halt their duties starting December 2 in direct response to a disciplinary probe launched against a colleague.

Strike Dates And Union Ballot Results

Staff members will commence their walkout on December 2, continuing with further action on December 9 and 10. The industrial dispute extends into the new year, with additional strike days scheduled for January 12, 13, and 14. A union ballot conducted between October and November saw a significant 76 per cent turnout among eligible members. Nearly 60 union members voted in favor of the strike action, demonstrating strong internal support for the protest.

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Disciplinary Probe And Union Defense

The National Education Union, which represents 108 teachers and staff at the school, stated that the action is a defense against what they describe as spurious and vexatious claims. Union officials argue that one of their members was targeted specifically for serving as a union representative. Nick Childs, the Senior Regional Officer for the National Education Union, emphasized that elected representatives must be able to perform their duties without fear of victimization or recrimination.

College Leadership And Staff Relations

A spokesman for Winchester College declined to comment on individual employment matters, citing privacy standards. However, the institution clarified that the concerns relate strictly to professional working relationships between staff members. The college administration maintained that the issues do not involve any safeguarding concerns or threats to pupil welfare. The dispute stems from an investigation into the working relationships of a single employee, which the union contends was an unjustifiable attack on collective bargaining rights.

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Historic Prestige And Previous Disputes

Founded 644 years ago by Bishop William of Wykeham, Winchester College remains one of the most exclusive educational institutions in Britain. The school charges parents up to £60,000 per year and has educated prominent figures such as former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and former Chancellor Lord Geoffrey Howe. It also counts historian Sir Antony Beevor and mountaineer George Mallory among its alumni. While staff threatened industrial action in 2023 over pay and pensions, that dispute was resolved before strikes could begin.

Future Negotiations And Immediate Impact

The National Education Union expressed a continued commitment to reaching an agreed solution with the employer before the strikes take effect. Union leaders are calling for the immediate withdrawal of the disciplinary action against their representative. The impending walkout disrupts operations at the historic school, which has historically served as a feeder college for the University of Oxford. The resolution of this conflict will determine whether the school avoids its first ever strike in its long history.