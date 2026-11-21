Teachers at prestigious Winchester College will strike for the first time in its 644-year history on December 2 due to a disciplinary investigation into a union representative.

Staff at the historic Winchester College have confirmed they will undertake industrial action starting on December 2, marking the first strike in the institution's 644-year existence. The National Education Union, representing 108 teachers and support staff, initiated the walkout after an internal disciplinary probe into one of its members.

Root Cause of Industrial Dispute

The decision to strike stems from a disciplinary investigation launched against a union representative employed at the school. Union officials describe the probe as spurious and vexatious, claiming it was designed to punish the individual for their role in representing colleagues. The dispute centers on allegations regarding the employee's professional working relationships with other staff members, a matter the college maintains does not involve student safeguarding.

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Union Response and Ballot Results

Nick Childs, the Senior Regional Officer for the National Education Union, stated that members voted to take strike action in defense against unfair and unjustifiable conduct by the employer. A ballot conducted from October to November resulted in a 76 percent turnout, with nearly 60 union members voting in favor of the strike. The union argues that elected representatives must be able to discharge their duties without fear of victimization or recrimination.

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College Administration Stance

A spokesman for Winchester College declined to comment on individual employment matters but clarified the nature of the concerns. The administration asserted that the issues relate strictly to professional working relationships between staff. They emphasized that the investigation does not involve any safeguarding or pupil welfare issues, distinguishing this case from other potential disciplinary matters.

Scheduled Dates and Historical Context

The strike action is scheduled to begin on December 2, followed by additional dates on December 9 and 10. Further walkouts are planned for January 12, 13, and 14 of the following year. This follows a previous threat of strike action in 2023 over pay and pensions, which was resolved through negotiation. Founded by Bishop William of Wykeham, the school has educated notable figures such as former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and historian Sir Antony Beevor.