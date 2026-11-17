Enter to win free tickets for an early screening of The Fox in Los Angeles on December 1, featuring a Q&A with Claudia Doumit. See details inside.

Collider has announced a strategic partnership with Aura Entertainment to offer fans a unique opportunity to view the black comedy film The Fox before its official theatrical release. This exclusive event includes a special screening followed by an on-stage Q&A with star Claudia Doumit, known for her role in The Boys. The initiative aims to generate early buzz for the film while rewarding loyal readers with complimentary access to the premiere experience.

Event Details and Los Angeles Screening Information

The special screening is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, December 1 at the Landmark Sunset Theatre in Los Angeles. Doors will open shortly before the film begins its run at 7:00 p.m. This timing allows attendees to settle in before the feature presentation commences. The event is designed to be a comprehensive entertainment experience for early adopters of the film.

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All confirmed guests will receive complimentary popcorn and soda during the event. This hospitality offering ensures that attendees can enjoy the movie in comfort without needing to purchase concessions separately. The inclusion of food and beverage is part of the effort to create a premium experience for those who secure tickets through the entry process.

Exclusive Post-Screening Q&A With Claudia Doumit

Following the conclusion of the movie, Collider editor Steve Weintraub will moderate a question-and-answer session with Claudia Doumit. This interactive segment provides a rare chance for the audience to engage directly with one of the film's lead actors. Weintraub's moderation ensures that the discussion remains focused and engaging for the attendees.

The Q&A session will delve into Doumit's performance and her experience working on the project. Fans will have the opportunity to ask questions about the production process and the character she portrays. This direct interaction highlights the value of attending the event beyond just watching the film early.

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How to Enter for Free Screening Tickets

Interested individuals can enter the drawing for free tickets by providing their email address through the designated link on the Collider website. It is crucial to RSVP as soon as possible, as the event is expected to fill up quickly. The limited capacity of the Landmark Sunset Theatre means that spaces will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Entrants must specify if they intend to bring a guest with them to the screening. This detail is essential for seating arrangements and ensuring that the event runs smoothly. All confirmed guests will receive an email confirmation regarding their status in the draw. Those who do not win will not receive a ticket, so prompt entry is advised.

Plot Summary and Cast of The Fox

The Fox is a modern fable directed and written by first-time feature filmmaker Dario Russo. The story follows Nick, played by Jai Courtney, who is the heir to a wealthy rural landowner. Nick discovers that his fiancée, Kori, portrayed by Emily Browning, is cheating on him. His primary motivation becomes saving the relationship at any cost.

Nick encounters a rogue fox on his property and persuades it to stay. The fox is voiced by Academy Award winner Olivia Colman, who offers to help Nick. In exchange for helping him keep Kori, she instructs him to push Kori into a mysterious hole. The fox promises that Kori will emerge as the perfect partner, setting up a darkly comedic conflict.

The film also features performances by Claudia Doumit and Miranda Otto, known for her role in The Lord of the Rings. These actors join a cast that includes the late Sam Neill, adding significant weight to the production. The film uses animatronics and special effects to bring the whimsical elements of the story to life.

The Fox is set to open in theaters on December 4. This release date follows closely after the early screening event, allowing buzz to build among those who attended the Collider-sponsored event. Fans can check Collider for information regarding additional special screenings or promotions.

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The film is categorized as a black comedy with elements of fantasy. It runs for 90 minutes, offering a concise yet impactful viewing experience. Director Dario Russo brings a unique vision to the screen, blending humor with darker thematic elements.

Producers Kristina Ceyton, Samantha Jennings, and Carly Maple are overseeing the release. Their involvement ensures high production standards and effective marketing strategies. The partnership with Aura Entertainment and Collider demonstrates a concerted effort to reach targeted audiences early.

For those unable to attend the Los Angeles event, the theatrical release on December 4 offers an alternative. However, the early screening provides a distinct advantage with direct access to the cast. The combination of entertainment, food, and interaction makes this a standout promotional event.

Collider continues to support independent and diverse cinema by providing these opportunities. The partnership highlights the magazine's commitment to engaging its readership with exclusive content. Fans of black comedies and fantasy films should prioritize this event.

The success of such screenings relies on active participation from the community. By entering the draw, readers support the publication and the film's visibility. The event serves as a bridge between creators and audiences, fostering a deeper connection to the cinema.

As the release date approaches, excitement is likely to grow. The involvement of high-profile actors and a unique director adds to the anticipation. Readers are encouraged to act quickly to secure their potential spots at the Landmark Sunset Theatre.