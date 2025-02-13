Win a Rare PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Bundle for Just $1

StockX is giving away a limited-edition PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary bundle for a mere $1 plus tax. Enter the raffle now for a chance to own this rare collectible console.

Last year, Sony released a special edition of the PS5 Pro modeled after the original PlayStation console. This limited-edition PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Bundle was priced at a hefty $1,000 and only 12,300 units were produced worldwide. Since its release, the console has become highly sought after by PlayStation enthusiasts, with resale prices skyrocketing. Now, a unique opportunity has emerged for those hoping to snag this rare console for a fraction of its original cost.

StockX, a popular platform for buying and selling sneakers and other collectibles, has launched a giveaway for the 30th Anniversary PS5 Pro as part of its “Midweek Heat” promotion. The deal is incredibly enticing: users can enter the raffle for a mere $1 plus applicable tax. This promotion will run for 48 hours, concluding at midday on February 14th. At that time, StockX will randomly select a winner to receive the coveted PS5 Pro bundle. While the odds of winning this giveaway are undoubtedly slim, given the expected high number of entries, there's virtually no downside to participating. Only the eventual winner will be charged for the console, meaning entrants won't incur any actual cost unless they are the lucky recipient. It's a chance to potentially acquire a highly valuable piece of gaming history at an incredibly low price. The 30th Anniversary PS5 Pro bundle includes the special edition DualSense Edge controller and a charging station. The console itself is numbered one out of 12,300 units and comes with a selection of additional PlayStation-themed accessories. Considering this specific version of the PS5 Pro will never be produced again, its value is likely to appreciate over time. This makes it an even more attractive proposition for those who can secure it at this incredible price. If you truly desire this limited-edition console, act quickly and enter the giveaway before it ends





