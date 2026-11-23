Enter for a chance to win a brand-new 2027 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid, a $10,000 Walter E. Smithe Furniture gift card, a 16-day safari tour of Kenya and Tanzania, and other prizes including gourmet grill equipment, wine country experiences, fitness memberships, and home improvement gift cards.

Drive away in the grand prize, a brand-new 2027 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid! Featuring Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, increased horsepower, and award-winning safety features, the Hybrid model offers up to 38% improved city fuel economy compared to gas models, and up to 597 miles per tank.

Transform your home with a $10,000 gift card to Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design, plus an in-home design consultation to help you select furniture personalized for your own style and needs. Embark on a 16-day escorted tour for two through Kenya and Tanzania. Follow the annual migration route as you track the"Big Five" through the Serengeti plains, Maasai Mara reserve, Mount Kilimanjaro, and more. Airfare included.

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Select one handmade rug from Oscar Isberian Rugs, a Chicagoland rug retailer for over 100 years. Choose from traditional or contemporary designs crafted by international artisans. Grill up your favorite foods with SmartControl™ technology on the Weber Summit Smart Gas Grill, equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity, touchscreen controls, infrared broiler, rotisserie, and smart food probes.

Host a private event for up to 50 guests at the brand-new Barn on North at Sonny Acres Farm, including full bar service, hors d’oeuvres, and a DJ. Venture to Washington State’s Walla Walla Valley with a four-night wine country experience for two, including tours of local wineries and tasting rooms, a stay at the Marcus Whitman Hotel, and more. Reach your fitness goals with a one-year Signature membership to any Fitness Formula Clubs location, plus three personal training sessions.

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Host a private party for up to 10 guests at Chicago’s colorful pan-Latin restaurant Carnivale. Includes cocktail-hour bites and beverages plus dinner service. Upgrade your kitchen or bathroom with this $2,500 gift certificate towards semi-custom or custom cabinets from Chicago’s family-owned Home Carpet One. Experience the charms of Mackinac Island with a one-night bed and breakfast stay for two at the historic Grand Hotel.

Learn to make your own hand-poured candles at local shop Edgewater Candles with a private, two-hour candle-making class for 10. BYOB and snacks. Run like a pro with a $200 gift certificate and enrollment in a group training program from Fleet Feet Training. This dining experience for four includes a four-course meal featuring Giordano’s Pizza and panoramic city views from atop the Willis Tower.

Enjoy a family-size tin of Garrett Popcorn’s original cheddar and caramel mix, plus a $500 gift card for more. The Gold Coast package at Merchant & Rhoades includes a men’s haircut, shave, facial, manicure, pedicure, hand and foot massage, and shoeshine. Take a Chicago dining tour with $100 gift cards to Aba, Miru, Mon Ami Gabi, RPM Italian, and Summer House Santa Monica.

Take in the views of downtown Chicago and Lake Michigan with this one-night stay for two at the new Sable Hotel at Navy Pier. Hone your culinary skills with five cookbooks and a one-year digital membership to America’s Test Kitchen with access to recipes, ratings, and product testing insights. Navigate the road with Rand McNally’s travel guide featuring all 63 American National Parks, plus a hanging wall map of Chicagoland.

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Stock up on fresh seafood, specialty tinned fish, house-made items, and pantry staples with a $250 gift certificate to Hooked on Fish. Enjoy a private behind-the-scenes tour and guided tasting for up to 12 at KOVAL Distillery, showcasing its production process and spirits portfolio. Pamper yourself with a $250 gift certificate for an advanced skincare or waxing treatment tailored just for you at SkinQ.

Enjoy movies at the Music Box Theatre with a one-year membership for two plus a $100 gift card for tickets and treats. Gather friends and picnic supplies for a summer outing with four lawn tickets to one 2027 classical performance at Ravinia. NO PURCHASE OR CONTRIBUTION NECESSARY. Contribution does not affect chances of winning.

Limit of 20 total entries and 2 total Bonus Prize Ticket entries per household between 3/26/26 and 10/26/26. Open to residents of Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Michigan who are 18 years of age or older. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes expires 10/26/2026.