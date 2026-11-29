Win 2 tickets to Kings of Leon!
Enter below to win 2 tickets to Kings of Leon! Kings of Leon Tuesday | September 28th | 7:30 PMAriat Arena, Fort Worth, TX
NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN THIS SWEEPSTAKES. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS IN NO WAY SPONSORED, ENDORSED, ADMINISTERED BY OR ASSOCIATED WITH FACEBOOK OR TWITTER.
ELIGIBILITY: This Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia , who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. You need not be present to win.
Employees of DALLAS OBSERVER and LIVE NATION ”) and their/its respective affiliates, subsidiaries, divisions, parent and related companies, suppliers, printers and advertising, promotional and judging agencies are not eligible to enter or win. Individuals who appear on the U.S. Government Department of Treasury’s Specially Designated Nations List are also not eligible to enter or win.
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