Enter below to win 2 tickets to Chance the Rapper! Chance The Rapper – Coloring Book 10 Year Anniversary Tour Thursday | September 10th | 8:00 PMSouth Side Ballroom, Dallas, TX

Win 2 tickets to Chance the Rapper!

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