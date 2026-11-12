Wimberley ISD campuses cleared for dismissal after threat prompts Secure status

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Students at Wimberley High School and Danforth Junior High were cleared for dismissal Wednesday afternoon after a threat prompted Secure status at multiple Wimberley ISD facilities.

Students at Wimberley High School and Danforth Junior High were cleared for dismissal Wednesday afternoon after a threat prompted Secure status at multiple Wimberley ISD facilities. In a statement issued around 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, the district said Wimberley High School, Danforth Junior High and the Field House were placed in Secure status after an individual made a nonspecific threat toward those areas and claimed to be headed toward the campuses.

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ALSO| Round Rock’s Veterans Day ceremony draws residents to honor local service members Wimberley ISD said it was working with the Hays County Sheriff's Office, which increased its presence at the affected campuses. Dismissal was initially delayed, and parents were asked to avoid traveling to the schools until authorities provided clearance. At approximately 3:30 p.m., the district announced that the Hays County Sheriff's Office had cleared Wimberley High School and Danforth Junior High to begin dismissing students.

Parents were allowed to travel to the campuses to pick up their children, although the district warned of possible delays. School buses that had been held at Jacob's Well Elementary and Blue Hole Primary were also cleared to travel to the affected campuses. The district said students riding buses should expect to arrive at their destinations later than usual. Authorities have not released additional information about the individual who made the threat or whether anyone was taken into custody.

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