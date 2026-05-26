Wiltshire Woman Missing After Camper‑Van Stolen During Return Journey from Spain

Wendy Iles vanished in Valencia after her camper‑van was reported stolen while travelling from Costa Blanca to the UK. Her daughter has appealed for information and highlighted delays in police action, while recent similar cases underscore the risks faced by British travellers in Spain.

A British woman from Wiltshire has disappeared after her camper‑van was reported stolen during a lengthy road trip from Spain ’s Costa Blanca back to the United Kingdom .

Wendy Iles, 48, set out from the resort of Cumbre del Sol near Javea with her beloved Springer Spaniel, Beau, intending to drive to Caen, France and catch the ferry that would take her home. On Sunday night, around 9 p.m. local time, she last contacted her daughter, Louise, from the suburb of Alfafar, close to Valencia. The call was brief, and shortly thereafter her mobile phone went silent.

Louise immediately informed the local authorities in Spain and the police back in the UK, and she also posted a plea for information on an expatriate forum, attaching a photograph of her mother and the dog. In her message she described her mother as less than five feet tall, travelling with Beau, and noted that the camper‑van and passports were now believed to be missing.

Louise later clarified that she had spoken with her mother shortly before the disappearance, during which Wendy reported that the vehicle was already gone and that she had filed a theft report. The family has been trying to keep the search alive on social media. After receiving an Interpol reference number, Louise asked anyone with contacts in Spain to share the post in the hopes of locating sightings of her mother in the Valencia area.

She also mentioned that British police will not begin monitoring Wendy’s bank accounts until she is classified as a high‑risk missing person, and that Spanish police are required to wait 48 hours before launching a formal search operation. The delay has added to the family’s anxiety, especially as Wendy failed to appear at a hotel where Louise had arranged for her to stay while the stolen vehicle issue was being resolved.

The last known location of the phone was at 9:45 p.m. UK time, after which all attempts to reach her have failed. The case is not isolated. Earlier this year, Paul Daniel Strange, a 70‑year‑old retired builder and locksmith from Leigh‑on‑Sea, vanished under similar circumstances while attempting a long‑distance drive from the coastal town of Palomares in Almeria to his home in Essex.

His disappearance sparked a rapid search effort that involved his family flying to Spain; he was found safe within hours after public appeals. In contrast, another recent incident ended tragically: 79‑year‑old British holidaymaker Iain Stanley disappeared in Nerja on the Costa del Sol after leaving an apartment near the Perla Marina hotel. After a week‑long police operation, his body was recovered, highlighting the dangers that can accompany solo travel in unfamiliar regions.

Authorities are urging anyone who may have seen Wendy Iles or her dog, or who has information about the stolen camper‑van, to come forward immediately. The case remains open, and the family continues to hope for a positive resolution while navigating the complexities of cross‑border law enforcement and the emotional toll of an unresolved disappearance





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