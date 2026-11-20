Wiltshire Police seek a seventh suspect linked to the Joanne Young abuse case. Detectives describe a man with a hairy back and scars connected to the historic sex offenses in Swindon.

Wiltshire Police have launched a renewed appeal to identify a seventh suspect connected to the historic sex offenses against Joanne Young. The investigation targets a man described by authorities as having a large overweight build, a hairy back, and distinctive scarring on the back of his head. This search follows the recent conviction of multiple individuals involved in the alleged rape and assault of Ms. Young in Swindon, Wiltshire.

Suspect Description and Physical Traits

Police officials released a detailed description of the unidentified man to assist in his location. The suspect is characterized as having prominent lips, short or shaved hair, and a notable tattoo on the left side of his chest. Investigators emphasized that the man has scarring on the back of his head, a feature that distinguishes him from other individuals involved in the case. The force indicated it is currently unclear whether this individual resides locally in the area where the attacks occurred or lives in a different region.

Also read UK Court Convicts Men in First Husband-Orchestrated Drug-Facilitated Abuse Case

Convictions at Winchester Crown Court

On Thursday, Winchester Crown Court delivered guilty verdicts for five men previously linked to the crimes. Richard Wilkins, age 62, Norman Macksoni, age 48, Mohammed Hassan, age 38, and Connor Sanderson-Doyle, age 32, were all found guilty. These men were convicted of various offenses ranging from sexual touching to rape committed against Ms. Young between 2016 and 2023. A sixth defendant, Dean Hamilton, age 47, had already pleaded guilty to one charge of rape, two charges of sexual assault, and one charge of assault by penetration in an earlier hearing in February.

Philip Young Admission and Trial Details

The case centers on a severe abuse campaign orchestrated by Joanne Young's ex-husband, Philip Young, a former Tory councillor. Philip Young admitted to more than 50 sex offenses against his ex-wife, including nearly 50 specific counts acknowledged during his guilty plea earlier this year. He allegedly invited strangers into their family home through internet platforms such as Grindr, Craigslist, and Fab Swingers. These men, selected by Philip Young, abused his wife while she was heavily drugged and asleep in their bed, often with their young children sleeping in the same house.

Advertisement

Public Appeal and Impact Statement

Joanne Young, age 49, spoke outside the court on Thursday to describe the profound impact of the trial. She stated that the ordeal cost her the life she once knew and expressed relief that the guilty verdicts provide some closure. Ms. Young emphasized that the outcome sends a critical message to other women and girls who have been abused, affirming that they can be believed and understood by the criminal justice system. She noted that the result offers hope that more victims may come forward with faith in the process.

Investigation Scope and Contact Information

Detective Superintendent Geoff Smith, the senior investigating officer, urged the public to share the suspect's description widely. He acknowledged that the images released are graphic and potentially distressing but stressed the necessity of identifying the man to complete the investigation. Authorities are requesting anyone with information to email DC Rogers at 2651@wiltshire.police.uk quoting reference number 54240080286. Alternatively, individuals can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. This case remains a significant focus for Wiltshire Police as the first of its kind in Britain involving such extensive drug-facilitated abuse.