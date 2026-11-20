Detectives seek a sixth man with specific physical traits linked to the historic sex abuse case involving Joanne Young and her ex-husband Philip Young in Swindon.

Wiltshire Police have launched a renewed appeal to identify a sixth suspect connected to the harrowing sex offence case involving Joanne Young and her ex-husband Philip Young. The investigation centers on a series of drug-facilitated rapes and assaults committed against Ms. Young in Swindon, Wiltshire, between 2016 and 2023. Authorities are urging the public to assist in locating a man described as having a large, overweight build, a hairy back, and distinctive scarring on the back of his head.

Core Details of the Ongoing Investigation

The search for this sixth individual follows the recent conviction of five other men at Winchester Crown Court, including Philip Young, who orchestrated the crimes. Police have released five images of the wanted man, captured between April and May 2022, after his alleged involvement was linked to the case. The suspect is described as having short or shaved hair, prominent lips, and a distinctive tattoo on the left side of his chest. Detectives emphasize that it is currently unclear whether this man resides locally in Swindon or has moved outside the county, necessitating a wide dissemination of the appeal.

Also read Four Men Convicted in UK's First Organized Spousal Abuse Case

Stakeholder Positions and Legal Outcomes

On Thursday, four men were convicted of assaulting Ms. Young alongside her ex-husband, marking a significant milestone in the legal proceedings. Richard Wilkins, aged 62, was found guilty of rape and sexual assault by penetration. Norman Macksoni, 48, was convicted of rape, while Mohammed Hassan, 38, was found guilty of sexual assault. Connor Sanderson-Doyle, 32, received convictions for sexual assault and sexual touching. These verdicts concluded a trial where the men had denied assaulting Ms. Young, though they admitted she did not consent to the encounters.

Philip Young, a former Tory councillor and business consultant from Somerset, admitted to nearly 50 sex offences against his ex-wife earlier in the year. He pleaded guilty to offences ranging from sexual touching to rape, facilitating the abuse by inviting strangers from internet apps like Grindr, Craigslist, and Fab Swingers into their family home. The attacks occurred while Ms. Young was heavily drugged and their young children slept nearby. A sixth defendant, Dean Hamilton, 47, had already pleaded guilty to one charge of rape, two of sexual assault, and one charge of assault by penetration in an earlier hearing in February.

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Real-World Impact and Public Safety Measures

Speaking outside the court on Thursday, Ms. Young described the psychological toll of the ordeal, stating that it cost her the life she knew. She expressed relief at the guilty verdicts, noting that the outcome offers hope to other women who have faced similar abuse by men they trusted. Ms. Young emphasized that the justice system's response sends a crucial message that victims can be believed and understood, potentially encouraging more survivors to come forward in the future.

Wiltshire Police Detective Superintendent Geoff Smith, the senior investigating officer, acknowledged the distressing nature of the images released but stressed the importance of identifying the sixth suspect. He requested that the public share the details widely to aid the identification process. Individuals with information are asked to email DC Rogers at 2651@wiltshire.police.uk, quoting reference number 54240080286, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. The case stands as a notable precedent in Britain, paralleling other high-profile international trials involving non-consensual sexual abuse facilitated by third parties.