Wilson told Us the sequel brings back the original cast, adds a 9-time Emmy winner, and is set to premiere in November of next year.

Wilson, 55, has spoken exclusively to Us about a Christmas-themed sequel, describing the past month as a bubble of activity while the project came together. He shared his comments through his partnership with Fanatics, and the interview gave fans a rare look at how the film's return has felt for someone who helped make the original.

The sequel was announced in September, with all of the original cast set to return. The production also added a 9-time Emmy winner to the lineup, though the source does not name that performer. Wilson said the new film revolves around Christmas again and is expected to come out in November of next year.

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Wilson Recalls the Original Film's Lasting Popularity

The original movie grew in popularity over the years, becoming a holiday tradition for many families. Wilson said making the first film was really fun, and he described it as a great group of people working together.

When the first movie was released, audiences seemed to like it, but the real change came a few years later. Wilson said he began hearing fans say that their family and they watch it every Thanksgiving or every Christmas, and each year those mentions seemed to grow.

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That steady word of mouth is a major reason the sequel has drawn attention. Wilson's account suggests the film's appeal came from repeat viewing within families rather than a single release weekend.

Sequel Plot Details and Cast Reunion

Wilson confirmed that the original cast is returning, and he said the film's storyline is built around a familiar holiday setting. He was careful not to reveal the plot, joking that he feared the studio would come down on his head if he said too much.

He offered only a general outline, saying people get together, people split apart, and babies are born. Wilson's description signals a story that moves through major family moments while keeping Christmas at its center.

Wilson said reuniting with the same characters and the same group of people has been a joy. He singled out Sarah Jessica, saying it was great to work with her and that she helped shape the movie as a whole.

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Wilson Praises Co-Stars and Athlete Castmates

Wilson said working alongside Craig T. Nelson has been a highlight of the production. He described Nelson as really funny, saying his character often asks big questions about why they are doing what they are doing.

Wilson also reflected on working with athletes who have joined the cast. He said he has done a few things with athletes before, and that even when they are a little out of their element doing a commercial or TV show, they are always really good.

According to Wilson, those performers seem to be quietly taking it all in. For the sequel, that combination of returning favorites and new faces sets up a holiday release that Wilson expects in November of next year, with the cast reunion as its main draw.