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Wilson Bethel Joins Dakota Fanning In Apple TV's Alex Carey Thriller

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Wilson Bethel Joins Dakota Fanning In Apple TV's Alex Carey Thriller
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Wilson Bethel (Untamed, Daredevil: Born Again) is set for a key recurring role opposite Dakota Fanning in Apple TV‘s Alex Cary thriller series

thriller series. He joins a cast that also includes Stellan Skarsgård, Daryl McCormack, Grace Gummer, Joely Richardson, Susan Kelechi Watson, David Zayas and Louisa Krause.

In the as-yet-untitled series, Fanning stars as an undercover Treasury agent in a multi-billion dollar international conglomerate with world-changing political and criminal tentacles, who becomes conflicted between her mission and a belief that her principal target, the heir apparent to all that corrupt power, is at his core a good man and worthy of her love.

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'Stick' Season 2 Stars Rhea Seehorn & Owen Wilson Hint At "Rabbit Hole" Of Coach Amanda And Pryce's HistoryHailing from Sony Pictures Television, the series is executive produced by Cary, who also serves as creator and showrunner under his overall deal with Sony Pictures Television and his FLW Productions banner. Julie Gardner executive produces for Bad Wolf America, and Elle Fanning executive produces alongside Dakota Fanning and Brittany Kahan Ward of Lewellen Pictures (opposite Kerry Washington, Elisabeth Moss, and Kate Mara.

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Bethel will next be seen in a supporting role in Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming feature F.A. S.T. Bethel is repped by Gersh, Vault Entertainment, and Yorn Levine.

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Small Town in South Dakota Approves Controversial AI Data Center Amid Local Fears

Residents of Harwood, South Dakota, have voted by a 3-to-1 majority to approve a $3 billion AI data center proposed by Applied Digital, prioritizing significant tax revenue and economic benefits over concerns regarding noise, environmental impact, and corporate deal-making. The decision was driven by the fear that neighboring Fargo would secure the contract if the town declined, highlighting the grim reality for small communities facing the inevitable expansion of AI infrastructure.

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