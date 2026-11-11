Wilson Bethel Cast in Recurring Role on Apple TV Thriller From Alex Carey

Daredevil: Born Again star Wilson Bethel joins an untitled Apple TV thriller from Alex Carey, alongside Dakota Fanning and Stellan Skarsgård, with his character details still under wraps.

Wilson Bethel, who plays Bullseye in Daredevil: Born Again, has been cast in a recurring role in an upcoming thriller series for Apple TV, according to Deadline. The series is being created by Alex Carey and is currently untitled. Details about Bethel's character have not been disclosed.

The project is also headlined by Dakota Fanning, with Stellan Skarsgård, Daryl McCormack, Grace Gummer, Joely Richardson, Susan Kelechi Watson, David Zayas, and Louisa Krause also set to co-star. The casting comes as Daredevil: Born Again is heading toward its conclusion, with its third season premiering in 2027.

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Wilson Bethel Joins the Untitled Apple TV Thriller Cast

Wilson Bethel has been cast in a recurring role in Alex Carey's untitled thriller for Apple TV. The announcement was reported by Deadline, and the production has not yet revealed what part Bethel will play.

Bethel is one of several actors from Netflix's Marvel shows who returned for Daredevil: Born Again, which was confirmed earlier this year as the final season of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney+ series. Other returning cast members include Charlie Cox as Daredevil and Matt Murdock, Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk and Kingpin, and Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones.

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Dakota Fanning Plays an Undercover Treasury Agent

Dakota Fanning plays an undercover Treasury agent working inside a multibillion-dollar international conglomerate with wide reach in politics and crime. Her assignment makes the heir to the powerful company her primary target.

According to the series description, Fanning's character becomes torn about her mission. She believes the heir may be worthy of love and may be a good man, which creates a personal conflict that sits at the center of the story. Fanning is also an executive producer on the series, alongside Elle Fanning and Brittany Kahan Ward for Lewellen Pictures, and Julie Gardner through Bad Wolf America.

Alex Carey Leads the Series Under a Sony Pictures Television Deal

Alex Carey is executive producing the series and serving as its showrunner and writer. He is working under his deal with Sony Pictures Television and through his FLW Productions company.

Kari Skogland, who previously directed episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, is directing the series and also executive producing. Carey's earlier credits include serving as a writer and executive producer on Homeland, which ran for six seasons and won eight Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series. He also created, wrote, and executive produced the Taken television series and the limited series A Spy Among Friends.

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Bethel's Recent Thrillers and Apple TV Career Path

Bethel's recent television work includes Imperfect Women, an Apple TV thriller led by Kerry Washington, Elisabeth Moss, Kate Mara, Joel Kinnaman, and Corey Stoll. That series was designed as a miniseries but has since been renewed for season 2, and the new role reunites Bethel with the streaming service.

Before Imperfect Women, Bethel starred opposite Eric Bana in Netflix's Untamed, a crime drama that was originally a miniseries and later received another season. His other credits include All Rise, How to Get Away with Murder, The Astronaut Wives Club, and Hart of Dixie.

Fanning, who is a three-time Emmy Award nominee, has one nomination for All Her Fault, which is Peacock's most-watched original series of all time. Skarsgård is an Academy Award and Emmy nominee, recognized in recent years for his roles as Gustav Borg in Sentimental Value and Luthen Rael in Disney+'s Andor.