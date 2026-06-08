Wilmer Valderrama Teases Major Death and Shakeup in NCIS Season 24

NCIS actor Wilmer Valderrama reveals that the Season 23 finale's shooting will have serious consequences, confirming a character death and major cast changes ahead for Season 24.

During a recent interview, NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama , who portrays Special Agent Nick Torres , discussed the dramatic ending of Season 23 and what fans can expect from Season 24 .

Speaking at the 2026 Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival, the 46-year-old actor confirmed that the gunshots heard in the Season 23 finale do indeed hit someone, though the writers have not yet finalized the aftermath. He noted, "To be honest, I don't think we figured that one out yet. I don't think we have an idea yet. I asked, 'What do we want from it?

'" Despite the uncertainty, he assured fans that "someone does get hit, and people might not like it. " The finale ended with Torres and Mateo (Patrick Keleher) caught in an alley during a barrage of gunfire, leaving the victim and shooter unknown. Valderrama emphasized that the show regularly shakes things up to keep viewers engaged and listens to fan feedback, stating, "Look, every couple of years, you guys know NCIS has to make sure you're watching.

So we shake up the TV a little bit, and we listen. And we listen to where you, as fans, want to see us do. So we always really pay attention to what our fans want to really experience on the show.

" Regarding Season 24, he speculated there will be "a major, major shakeup" with significant changes and new additions. When asked about Torres's fate, he added, "I can only hope that he makes it out alive.





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NCIS Wilmer Valderrama Season 24 Torres Death Shakeup Finale Gunshots Cast Changes

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