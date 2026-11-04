Wilmer Valderrama Addresses NCIS Spinoff Rumors for Nick Torres

Wilmer Valderrama discusses potential NCIS spinoffs for his character Nick Torres amid season 24 developments and CIA plotlines.

Actor Wilmer Valderrama recently addressed persistent rumors regarding a potential television series centered on his character, Nick Torres, from the long-running CBS procedural drama NCIS. During an appearance on the TODAY Show with Jenna & Shinelle to reflect on his decade-long tenure in the role, Valderrama expressed skepticism about a standalone show moving forward while acknowledging the strong fan interest in the character's evolving narrative arc.

Torres Character Evolution and Fan Interest

Valderrama noted that the current storyline serves as a clear indicator of future directions for the character, describing it as a significant shift in his professional journey. He emphasized that the production team actively listens to audience feedback and remains open to possibilities if viewers continue to demand more content featuring Nick Torres. The actor stated that he enjoys exploring new dimensions of the character and finds the prospect of further development exciting if the fans support it.

Also read NCIS Showrunner Steven D. Binder Addresses Michael Weatherly Future

The speculation surrounding a potential spinoff gained traction following events in NCIS season 24, episode 3, which introduced Walt Keller, portrayed by Mike O'Malley. Keller returns as Torres' former undercover mentor from the time when the agent operated under the alias Dante Torres. This reunion forces Torres to confront aspects of his past that he has previously tried to suppress, creating internal conflict regarding his identity and moral compass.

Throughout the episode, Walt Keller argues that Torres should not reject his former persona, suggesting that Dante represents a fundamental part of who he is. Torres initially resists this viewpoint but gradually shows signs of reconsideration after a case challenges his established beliefs. By the conclusion of the hour, he appears to accept an unofficial position with the CIA, marking a pivotal moment in his career trajectory within the franchise.

Advertisement

Franchise Strategy and Upcoming Broadcasts

The NCIS franchise has a history of expanding its universe through various spinoffs set in different locations such as Los Angeles, Hawaii, New York, and Sydney. Recent efforts have shifted toward character-focused narratives, including NCIS: Origins, which explores Leroy Jethro Gibbs' early years in the 1990s, and the short-lived NCIS: Tony & Ziva series. These projects demonstrate the network's willingness to explore specific character histories beyond the main ensemble cast.

For now, the developments involving Torres and his new CIA affiliation remain contained within the primary NCIS series rather than launching an immediate separate show. Viewers can expect new episodes of season 24 to premiere on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 8 PM ET on CBS. The broadcast block will continue with NCIS: New York at 9 PM and conclude with NCIS: Origins season 3 at 10 PM.

All episodes will also be available for streaming on Paramount+, allowing audiences to catch up on previous seasons and follow the ongoing storylines of Michael Weatherly as Tony DiNozzo and Sean Murray as McGee. The network continues to balance the legacy of its original cast with fresh narrative angles to maintain engagement across its diverse lineup of crime dramas.