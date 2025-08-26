Willson Contreras Erupts in Outburst, Hits Coach With Bat After Ejection

St. Louis Cardinals' Willson Contreras was ejected from a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates after arguing a called third strike. Contreras’ anger led him to throw his bat, strike a teammate, and launch Hi-Chews onto the field.

Willson Contreras erupted in a spectacular tantrum after being ejected from the Cardinals and Pirates series opener, requiring coaches to restrain him and inadvertently striking one with his bat as he stormed out in the bottom of the seventh inning following a called third strike. As Contreras walked away, he seemingly turned back and made a remark towards the umpire, which prompted his ejection and the subsequent chaos. St.

Louis Cardinals designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) was held back by manager Oliver Marmol (37) after being ejected by umpire Derek Thomas (53) during the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium.Willson Contreras was so enraged with the umpire that he hurled his bat, which struck his own coach, and proceeded to fling a handful of Hi-Chew onto the field.Contreras spun around and charged back at Thomas while Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol attempted to de-escalate the situation. However, the irate player had to be pulled away by his manager and another coach as he slammed his helmet to the ground and yelled at the umpire. Bench coach Daniel Descalso tried to guide him toward the Cardinals’ dugout, but not before turning and launching the bat he held in his hand in the direction of an umpire, accidentally hitting hitting coach Brant Brown. As tensions began to subside, a bucket of bubble gum was thrown onto the field, with pieces scattering around first base. St. Louis Cardinals' Willson Contreras, left, throws his bat while being held back by bench coach Daniel Descalso as umpire crew chief Jordan Baker, right, and Cardinals hitting coach Brant Brown watch after being ejected by home plate umpire Derek Thomas.It was reported that both Contreras and Marmol were ejected for using “vulgar” language – though he wasn’t close enough to hear much of the exchange, having been positioned at second base. The Cardinals managed to hold onto their lead and secure a win in the game, kicking off their four-game series against the Pirates on a positive note.





