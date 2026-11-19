A shooting at a an apartment complex near the Willowbrook area has left one man dead and another hospitalized.

One man was pronounced dead and another is in fair condition after a shooting at an apartment complex in the Willowbrook area. Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting.

A shooting at a northwest Houston-area apartment complex has left one man dead and another hospitalized, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a shooting at an apartment complex on Mills Road, near FM 1960 Road West in the Willowbrook area. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found two adult men with gunshot wounds. According to Sheriff Gonzalez, the two men were reportedly involved in a shootout.

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Both victims were taken to local hospitals, where one man was pronounced dead and the other was last reported to be in fair condition. Authorities have not yet released the identities of the two men involved or what led up to the shootout. Information in this article was provided by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and HCSO authorities at the scene.