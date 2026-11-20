The Willoughby Hills Police Department is dealing with a barricade incident Thursday, according to the department.

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio - The Willoughby Hills Police Department is dealing with a barricade incident Thursday, according to the department. In a statement shared with 19 News, police say they are in the 29000 block of Eddy Road, where members of the Western Lake County Emergency Response Team are dealing with a man barricaded inside a home with assistance from neighboring jurisdictions.

The department said that Eddy Road and some nearby routes are currently closed, and motorists will need to use alternative routes for an undetermined period of time and avoid the area. Police say they will provide additional information when available and as appropriate. Here’s the full statement shared with 19 News: The Willoughby Hills Police Department, with the assistance of neighboring jurisdictions, are at the 29000 block of Eddy Road.

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Members of the Western Lake County Emergency Response Team are currently dealing with a barricaded male subject inside a residence. Eddy Road and some local nearby routes are currently closed and motorists will need to seek alternative routes for an undetermined period of time and avoid the area. We will provide additional information when available and as appropriate. 19 News crews are heading to the scene. This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.