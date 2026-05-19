Willis, a musician who collaborated with Frank Zappa, dies at 69

Willis, a musician who collaborated with Frank Zappa, has passed away at the age of 69. He was known for his talent, humor, and the joy he brought to every stage. His years of collaboration with Zappa made him a cherished figure within the Zappa community.

In a statement, Willis' family said they were 'deeply heartbroken' to share the news of Willis' death. He died in North Las Vegas 'among loved ones.

' The statement continued: 'Ike was not only a great father, but a musician whose unmistakable voice, humor, and artistry left a lasting imprint on the music world. His years of collaboration with Frank Zappa made him a cherished figure within the Zappa community, where fans embraced him not only for his talent, but for his generosity, wit, and the joy he brought to every stage. Beyond his work with Zappa, Ike continued to inspire new generations of musicians.

His time mentoring young artists — including his stint teaching at School of Rock — reflected his deep belief that music should be shared, taught, and passed forward with love.

'At home, he was simply Dad: full of fun, warmth, and endless laughter over old Looney Tunes cartoons. He taught us beautiful customs and how to speak in the accents and languages of some of the people from wonderful cultural places he visited and performed at, around the world, giving us a glimpse into his travels. And he loved his original, old-school Lakers with all his heart. These are the memories that will stay with us forever.

' The family ended by expressing their gratitude for 'the outpouring of love from fans and friends around the world. As we continue to gather final details and navigate this profound loss, we ask for patience and privacy. Thank you for honoring his life, his music, and his legacy.





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Music Musician Collaboration Frank Zappa School Of Rock Generations Of Musicians Music Should Be Shared Pass Forward With Love Old Looney Tunes Cartoons Original Old-School Lakers Cultural Places He Visited And Performed At Pass Away At The Age Of 69

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