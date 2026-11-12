Willie Nelson was ready to die from COVID, but his wife said no

Willie Nelson thought he would die from a 2022 COVID-19 infection. He writes in a new book that his wife said “If you die, I’ll kill you.”

Musician Willie Nelson, right, and his wife Annie D'Angelo, left, walk the hallways of the Library of Congress during their tour, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2015 in Washington, DC.

that he became deathly ill from a 2022 viral infection that left him feeling powerless and struggling to breathe. He recalls feeling ill on his bus.

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“The COVID-19 test came up positive,” he writes in an excerpt obtained by People. “I knew not to panic, but I also knew this was bad. ”, sprang into action. She contacted his doctor to notify a mobile monoclonal antibody specialist prepared to treat Nelson.

The crooner was surprised that his 70-year-old spouse knew what to do. She told him she feared this might happen at some point and prepared months in advance accordingly. Willie Nelson and his wife, Annie, look on during a rally to support voting rights at the Texas State Capitol on July 31, 2021, in Austin, Texas.

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“All I can remember is feeling excruciating pain in every cell of my body,” Nelson recalls.

“Willie, if you die, I’ll kill you,” D’Angelo told him. Nelson said that regardless of what happened, he told his wife that he’d be reincarnated and come back soon. D’Angelo wasn’t interested in that kind of talk. She made sure Nelson knew she wasn’t ready to let him go. According to the Abbott, Texas, native, she didn’t.