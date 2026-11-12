Willie Nelson Details Near-Death COVID Battle in New Book

Willie Nelson reveals the excruciating details of his recent COVID-19 battle, including his plea to his wife Annie to let him die during his critical illness at age 91.

Willie Nelson has shared the harrowing details of his recent battle with COVID-19, revealing that he once pleaded with his wife to let him die during the excruciating bout of the virus. The 91-year-old country music legend discussed these events in excerpts from his new book, which outlines the intense physical suffering he endured and the specific moments when he questioned his will to live.

Willie Nelson COVID-19 Timeline

Nelson describes the onset of his illness while sleeping in a tour bus, noting that the distance from his bed to the bathroom was less than five feet yet he could not reach it. He states that he and Annie Nelson were sleeping in the bus when the virus hit him hard, leaving him unable to move or seek basic relief despite the short distance to the bathroom.

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During an interview with AP News on Friday, November 1, Nelson addressed his mortality at 91 years old. He told the outlet that he is not worried about dying and does not feel bad about his age. He emphasized that he remains active on the road, although he acknowledged that this specific illness was severe enough to cause significant concern.

Annie Nelson, whom he wed in 1991, confirmed that she knew not to panic but also recognized that the situation was bad. She had prepared for this possibility by working out a medical plan for months, anticipating a good chance he would catch the virus. Her preparation included arranging for medical support to meet them upon their return home.

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Willie Nelson Annie Nelson Medical Struggle

The couple's drivers chose to stay with them and drive Willie and his wife back to Austin, Texas, as the Grammy winner stayed isolated and grew sicker. Annie Nelson alerted Dr. Greenwood that they were on their way and asked for a mobile monoclonal antibody specialist to meet them at their cabin.

Willie Nelson was surprised that his partner even knew what to do during the crisis. Annie Nelson explained that she had worked out the medical logistics for months because she knew there was a good chance he would catch the virus and needed to be ready. This foresight allowed them to have a clear plan when he became critically ill.

Upon arriving home, they carried Willie off the bus into their bedroom, which was already outfitted like a hospital. Annie Nelson recalls that the Paxlovid would take another day to kick in, so they had to wait until morning for the monoclonal antibodies to be administered. This waiting period was filled with intense anxiety and physical suffering for both of them.

Willie Nelson Death Plea and Recovery

During the night, Willie Nelson got sicker with every passing hour. Annie Nelson describes the pain he endured, noting that every labored breath caused him incredible pain. She wanted to do more but felt she had done all she could, leaving her to sit there and watch him suffer, which she calls the worst thing she has ever had to do.

Willie Nelson writes in the book that all he could remember was feeling excruciating pain in every cell of his body. He recalls asking Annie, 'How many days was I bad off?' to which she responded, 'Two weeks of utter hell.' She stated she has never seen such pain, highlighting the severity of his two-week struggle with the virus.

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Willie Nelson also reveals a moment of dark humor and fear, asking Annie if he said, 'Annie, you need to let me go?' She confesses in the excerpt that she replied, 'Willie, if you die, I'll kill you.' He clarifies that he was actually thinking about reincarnation, but she did not want to hear such thoughts during the crisis.

Willie Nelson Medical Treatment Risks

After getting through the night, the doctor returned in the morning with an IV infusion. He looked at Willie Nelson and warned him that the medicine would either get him better or kill him. Willie Nelson responded by saying that either way, they should just give it to him, showing his determination to survive regardless of the risk.

This intense medical intervention marks a significant chapter in Nelson's life, showcasing his resilience at age 91. The experience has been documented in his new book, providing fans with a rare glimpse into the private suffering and recovery of a music legend who has faced numerous challenges throughout his long career.

While this health scare was recent, Nelson continues to make public appearances, such as his return to the stage on Independence Day at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey. His ability to return to performing highlights his enduring strength and passion for music despite the severe health challenges he recently overcame.