Willie Geist To Depart 'Morning Joe,' Expand NBC News Role At 'Today'

Willie Geist will focus full time on NBC News' Sunday Today and expand his presence on Today and the network, while departing MS NOW's Morning Joe at the end of the year.

Bowen Yang Returns To ‘Saturday Night Live’ As Jensen Huang In Cold Open That Skewers Tech Billionaires’ Susceptibility To Honey Pot Plots Donald Trump Urges Congress To Pass Federal Film & TV Tax Incentive Amid Worries Bill Will Languish: “Get This Done!

” Guest was the last remaining on air talent to work for NBC News and MS NOW following the latter’s split from Comcast into a new company, Versant. Bowen Yang Returns To 'Saturday Night Live' As Jensen Huang In Cold Open That Skewers Tech Billionaires' Susceptibility To Honey Pot PlotsDonald Trump Urges Congress To Pass Federal Film & TV Tax Incentive Amid Worries Bill Will Languish: "Get This Done!

Also read Willie Geist to Exit MS NOW’s ‘Morning Joe’ for Expanded Role at NBC’s ‘Today’ Show

"over over the past 20 years without you and Mika,” co-host Joe Scarborough said on the show, next to Mika Brzezinski. Scarborough added, “I will say, too, to the corporate overlords: I’m not thrilled. You’re not thrilled. Mika’s not thrilled.

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But we are really grateful … They cared about this show, and I will say at both networks, they cared about this show and what we had built so much that they allowed you to be the only hybrid employee. ”UK Stars Back Open Letter Calling For Change After Brand & Walliams