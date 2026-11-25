Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown advises Kamala Harris to leave politics after her defeat, noting Gavin Newsom is viewed as a stronger candidate by Democrats.

Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, a 92-year-old political kingmaker, has publicly advised former Vice President Kamala Harris to abandon any remaining presidential ambitions following her 2024 election defeat. Speaking at the historic John's Grill in San Francisco, Brown argued that Harris should pivot to a new career outside of elected office, potentially leading a major institution or pursuing media opportunities. He emphasized that she had already made history as the highest-ranking elected woman in United States political history and had no need to seek higher federal office.

Brown noted that Harris appeared deeply affected by her crushing loss to President Donald Trump. He stated that she was clearly very hurt by the outcome but believed she should now dedicate her time to a fresh professional chapter. The former mayor suggested that her political career had reached its natural conclusion and that her legacy was secure without another run for the presidency.

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Brown also expressed surprise that Harris had previously passed up the opportunity to run for California governor. He argued that a successful gubernatorial term would have significantly bolstered her standing and increased her chances of eventually becoming president. Despite her national rise, Brown maintained that the state executive role was a missed strategic step that could have strengthened her political foundation.

The political mentor has a long history of shaping California politics and has previously cast doubt on Harris's ability to captivate voters with her communication style. He once remarked that she lacked a Baptist preacher flavor in her soul, a comment that carries weight given their decades-long relationship. This complex bond includes a romantic dating period in the mid-1990s when Harris was a 29-year-old prosecutor and Brown was a 60-year-old political heavyweight serving as speaker of the California Assembly.

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During that era, Brown appointed Harris to two state boards, specifically the California Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board and the California Medical Assistance Commission. He also played a pivotal role in helping her secure her first elected office when she successfully ran for San Francisco district attorney in 2003. This early role paved the way for her subsequent rise through California state government and into national politics.

However, Brown has also been instrumental in launching the career of another potential 2028 Democratic presidential candidate, California Governor Gavin Newsom. He appointed Newsom to San Francisco's Parking and Traffic Commission before helping him land a seat on the city's Board of Supervisors. He subsequently supported Newsom's successful mayoral bid in 2003. Newsom publicly credited Brown for his political ascent during a 2024 ceremony honoring the former mayor's induction into the California Hall of Fame.

Brown has previously suggested that Gavin Newsom would enter the next presidential race with a distinct advantage over Kamala Harris. In June, he described Harris as the most recent loser among Democratic contenders and argued that party voters would be more inclined to rally behind a candidate with a proven winning record. He stated that when you embrace somebody for the job, you really want to embrace a winner, identifying Newsom as the current winner in that regard.

Despite these internal assessments from key Democratic figures, voter data indicates that neither Kamala Harris nor Gavin Newsom holds a clear edge among the party base. Recent polling found that 23 percent of Democratic voters thought Kamala Harris would make an excellent presidential candidate, which is the exact same percentage attributed to Gavin Newsom. Both former contenders fell behind other potential candidates in the survey.

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Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg each received 29 percent of support from Democratic voters, placing them ahead of both the former Vice President and the current Governor in terms of voter preference for the potential 2028 presidential race. This data suggests that while Brown favors Newsom, the broader Democratic base remains divided and open to other options beyond the state's current leadership.