Williamson’s Thad Wilder earns Player of the Week honors after four-touchdown playoff performance
Williamson junior Thad Wilder threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-3 playoff win over Marbury, earning Big Friday Kickoff Player of the Week honors.
MOBILE, Ala. - Williamson junior quarterback Thad Wilder is finding his voice as a leader while helping the Lions move closer to a state championship.
Wilder threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns in Williamson’s 48-3 quarterfinal victory over Marbury. The performance earned him this week’s Big Friday Kickoff Player of the Week honor, sponsored by Rich’s Car Wash.
“I think I did amazing. My coaches prepared me well and the guys around me, they made plays,” Wilder said.
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