Williamson's 23 points, Bey's clutch scoring lift Pelicans past Jazz, 120-113 in overtime

Saddiq Bey closed out a 22-point performance with six straight points in the final minutes of overtime, and the New Orleans Pelicans rallied to defeat the Utah

Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh goes to the basket between New Orleans Pelicans forward Trendon Watford and forward Saddiq Bey in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, in New Orleans.

Saddiq Bey closed out a 22-point performance with six straight points in the final minutes of overtime, and the New Orleans Pelicans rallied to defeat the Utah Jazz 120-113 on Wednesday night. Zion Williamson scored 23 points — all after halftime — as the Pelicans overcame a 13-point deficit late in the third quarter to pull out their fourth straight victory after four straight losses to open the season.

Also read Jazz Injury Report vs. Pelicans: Utah Could Lose Another Big Man

Dejounte Murray scored 20 points in his returned from a three-game absence after the birth of a child. Derik Queen scored 14 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter for the Pelicans, who played without Trey Murphy III .

Avdija scores 24 and Lillard has 22 as Portland rolls over Utah 112-90Keyonte George scored 39 points and the Utah Jazz, who lost their sixth straight, and whose only victory this season came against New Orleans in Utah earlier this season. George, who now has five 20-point games this season, hit consecutive 3s in the first minute of overtime to give Utah a 110-104 lead.

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But the Pelicans closed the game on a 14-3 run, highlighted by Bey's off-balance, 15-footer that rolled all the way around the rim before falling in to make it 116-112 with 39 seconds left. Lauri Markkanen had 21 points and 10 rebounds, hitting two 3s late in regulation, the second giving Utah a 104-100 lead with 39 seconds left.

Williamson's driving layup and Murray's free throws tied it with 6.4 seconds left, and the game went to overtime — but only after George was a fraction of a second late getting off a pull-up jumper he hit over Williamson. Official Courtney Kirkland left the court with with an apparent left leg injury during overtime, when the game was played with two officials. Williamson was held scoreless until he made two free throws with 8:49 remaining in the third quarter.

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