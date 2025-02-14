Williamsburg Childcare Center Gets One-Year reprieve from City Closure

A 50-year-old Williamsburg childcare center, Nuestros Niños, will remain open for another year after facing closure by the Adams administration. The center, along with four others, was slated to shut down due to low enrollment, but a public pressure campaign led to the extension. However, the extension is conditional, with the city negotiating a month-to-month lease instead of renewing the long-term agreement. While this reprieve is celebrated, advocates worry about the uncertainty of the future and the potential for repeating the closure scenario next year.

A 50-year-old childcare center in Williamsburg will remain open for another year, its director told Gothamist, in a reversal of an earlier decision by the Adams administration to shut down the facility at the end of this school year. Nuestros Niños is one of five childcare centers the city planned to close at the end of the school year by not renewing their leases, as Gothamist previously reported.

At least three of them have been granted extensions through June 2026 after a monthlong public pressure campaign pursued by parents, local officials, and some of Mayor Eric Adams’ primary challengers. According to Nuestros Niños Executive Director Ingrid Matias Chungata, the extension came with a catch. “They’re not looking to renew the lease of the building,” Matias Chungata said. She met with elected leaders and Department of Education officials on Wednesday and left with a one-year extension allowing parents to register online for next year as soon as Friday. But instead of renewing the city’s long-term lease on the building, Matias Chungata said, they were negotiating a month-to-month arrangement. The programs' supporters say they're concerned the short-term fix will mean repeating the same shutdown scenario next year as the city reviews its expiring leases and seeks to shrink its rental portfolio. “If we don’t have a building to run our program, then it’s like shutting us down,” Matias Chungata said. Directors of the Grand Street Settlement’s Bushwick Family Center and the Fort Greene Council, which were both on the city's slate for closure, confirmed that their programs will be available for families to enroll in for the upcoming school year. Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso celebrated the extensions but acknowledged the centers were not in the clear. 'This is why I love Brooklyn. We fight for our people, and we win for our people,” Reynoso said. “But don’t get it twisted — these centers are not yet saved.” The two other centers on the shutdown list, Friends of Crown Heights and All My Children in South Jamaica, Queens, did not respond to requests for comment. The city has previously justified the impending closures by saying the centers were under their target 95% enrollment, though some of the centers said the city’s numbers were off. City Councilmember Jennifer Gutiérrez, who interrupted her own maternity leave to attend the meeting with the Department of Education and Nuestros Niños, called the one-year extension a step forward. But she blamed the city for creating this situation in the first place. She said the education department's 95% enrollment target was a sudden increase from prior years, and several advocates for the centers noted they were previously expected to reach only three-quarters enrollment. “It is baffling that we are spending time justifying the removal of a 50-year model institution with strong enrollment,” Gutiérrez said, “especially when New Yorkers across the city are calling for expanded access to high-quality child care programs.” As part of the one-year extension, Gutiérrez said, the city also agreed to help the center meet a 95% enrollment target by next December, and would reach out personally to all families who are currently using these programs to make them aware of their availability next year.





