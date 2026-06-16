Williams scores 16 points, Charles comes off bench for 13, Valkyries top Sparks 78-58

Veronica Burton scored 12 points and Cecilia Zandalasini contributed 10 for the Valkyries.

SAN FRANCISCO — Gabby Williams scored 16 points, Kaila Charles came of the bench to finish with 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and the Golden State Valkyries beat the Los Angeles Sparks 78-58 on Monday night for their third straight win.

Rae Burrell scored 13 points for the Sparks while Kelsey Plum and Nneka Ogwumike were held to nine points apiece in an off night shooting for Los Angeles, which had a three-game winning streak snapped. Charles scored the final seven points of the first half and went 5 of 7 from the floor overall with two 3-pointers for Golden State, helping the Valkyries build a 45-26 lead at the break.

Veronica Burton scored 12 points and Cecilia Zandalasini contributed 10 for the Valkyries. They made eight of their first 13 shots to take a quick lead and 25-10 advantage after one quarter. They pushed the ball inside all game for 36 points in the paint and scored 30 bench points.

Sparks guard Kate Martin received a warm welcome back — a video tribute and rousing ovation from the sellout crowd at Chase Center — after she played the inaugural 2025 season for Golden State and started this year with the team. Golden State jumped out to an 8-0 lead making three of its first six shots while Los Angeles missed its first five before Plum hit a 3 with 6:43 left in the opening quarter.

Veteran and former Stanford star Ogwumike missed her first three shots as Los Angeles began 3 of 13 and 1 for 6 from deep. The Sparks wound up 33.3% on field goals. Montgomery, Antonacci and Meidroth homer in 6-run 6th as White Sox top Dodgers 6-4Knicks capture first NBA title in 53 years





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