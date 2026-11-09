Williams connects with Loveland to set up Santos' winning field goal as Bears edge Buccaneers 27-24

Caleb Williams found Colston Loveland for a 38-yard catch to set up Cairo Santos’ 38-yard field goal as time expired, and the Chicago Bears picked up a sloppy 27-24 victory over Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chicago committed five turnovers, including a career-high four interceptions by Williams. But he delivered after Mayfield rallied the Buccaneers in the final minutes. Loveland was pushed out of bounds at the Tampa Bay 16 with 40 seconds left.

After two kneel-downs by Williams, Santos delighted the crowd of 60,470 by drilling his second field goal of the night.had an 11-yard carry before going in from the 6 for his second touchdown of the game. Mayfield scrambled for the 2-point conversion, tying it at 24 with 2:51 left. Mayfield was 18 for 32 for 243 yards and two interceptions. Irving finished with 97 yards on 20 carries.

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