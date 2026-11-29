Demond Williams Jr. was the last University of Washington football player to leave the field on Saturday night at Autzen Stadium, soaking up a 33-27 double-over

Demond Williams Jr. was the last University of Washington football player to leave the field on Saturday night at Autzen Stadium, soaking up a 33-27 double-overtime victory over rival Oregon.

He slapped hands with countless Husky fans hanging out of the stands. He skipped along the sideline, still scrambling though without a ball in his hands. After being given up for dead by a large faction of the UW fan base after he struggled at midseason and then injured his ribs, Williams became the quarterback everyone has been waiting for over three seasons.

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He first led the Huskies to a fourth-quarter victory in the closing minutes at Nebraska, a 17-10 decision, after not playing the first three periods while recovering from a rib injury and getting. his job back. He guided the Huskies to another road win at Michigan State, a 21-14 outcome. He directed the Huskies to an upset of defending national champion and then No. 8 Indiana, 27-24 in overtime at home.