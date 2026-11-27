William Shatner issued a wry apology after John Carpenter called him a piece of s*** and an a**hole for not looking up from his phone during an introduction. The incident occurred in a greenroom in Orlando, Florida.

William Shatner has responded to John Carpenter after the director recounted a tense first meeting. Carpenter claimed he approached Shatner in a greenroom in Orlando, Florida, where the actor was looking at his phone.

Shatner, 95, only said Pleasure without looking up, according to Carpenter. Carpenter, 78, shared the story on the podcast Dropping Names, hosted by Brent Spiner and Jonathan Frakes. He mimicked Shatner staring at his phone during the introduction. Still incensed by the snub, Carpenter called him a piece of s*** and an a**hole while recalling the encounter.

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Shatner Responds To John Carpenter Snub

The anecdote went viral, prompting Shatner to post an impish open letter on his Instagram page addressed to Carpenter on November 27, 2026. In the post, Shatner admitted he did not look up when Carpenter introduced himself. He wrote that he likely did not hear the director due to intense focus on a movie review. Shatner wrote: I live in infamy due to the fact that I didn't look up when you said hello to me.

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I don't know why I didn't look up, but I obviously didn't hear you. I was probably reading a great review of one of your movies and it occupied my attention to the point where I didn't look up, the TV legend deadpanned. He added: I would've looked up because you are obviously one of the great directors in film and I admire you so much, and I would've relished the chance to talk to you.

Shatner also invited Carpenter to approach him if they meet again, stating he would enjoy saying hello directly. Shatner concluded: Next time you see me, please come over and introduce yourself, because I really don't know what you look like and apparently you know what I look like. But I would enjoy saying hello to you, and this piece of s*** would like to confide in you his admiration. He signed off with My Best.

Carpenter Details First Meeting With Shatner

According to Carpenter, the interaction took place when he saw Shatner sitting and looking at his phone. Carpenter said: And I thought: Well, okay, I'm gonna go in and introduce myself, and I said: Hello, Mr Shatner, I'm John Carpenter. Shatner replied Pleasure but did not look up from the phone, Carpenter claimed. This exchange highlights an unexpected link between Carpenter's horror films and the Star Trek franchise.

Michael Myers in the 1978 film Halloween was portrayed using a Captain Kirk mask. The production team altered the mask by removing details and painting it white. Rick Sternbach later found an original mask in a production supply cabinet. He noticed the model number and Don Post Studios name on its neck.

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Halloween Prop Links Carpenter And Star Trek

The company confirmed that it was their Captain Kirk mask. This artifact connects two major entertainment legacies through a single prop. The Daily Mail has contacted a representative for Carpenter for comment. Shatner expressed regret for the perceived slight in his social media statement.

The actor added that he does not know what the director looks like currently. He expressed a desire to hear Carpenter's admiration in person during a future encounter.