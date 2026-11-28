William Shatner addresses director John Carpenter's claim that he ignored a greeting, explaining he was distracted by his phone. The 95-year-old actor insists he admires Carpenter and denies being rude.

William Shatner has issued a public response to director John Carpenter regarding a recent interpersonal conflict at a convention in Orlando. The 95-year-old Star Trek icon took to social media on Friday, November 27, to clarify his actions after Carpenter accused him of being dismissive. Shatner explained that his failure to make eye contact was not due to arrogance but rather a result of being engrossed in reading a review of Carpenter's work.

Details of the Dismissive Encounter

The controversy originated from a November 18 appearance where John Carpenter recounted an incident where he attempted to introduce himself to the television legend. Carpenter described Shatner as sitting in a greenroom area, staring intently at his smartphone. When Carpenter approached and said hello, Shatner simply uttered the word pleasure without raising his eyes from the device. Carpenter expressed his frustration by calling the actor an a**hole and stating that the piece of s*** did not acknowledge him.

Also read William Shatner Responds To John Carpenter's 'A Piece Of S***' Comment

Shatner directly addressed these specific claims in a detailed statement posted online. He admitted that he did not look up but offered a logical explanation for his behavior. Shatner wrote that he was likely reading a great review of one of Carpenter's movies at that exact moment. He argued that the positive review occupied his attention to such a degree that he simply did not notice the greeting being extended to him.

Carpenter's Rebuttal and Second Chance

Following Shatner's initial explanation, John Carpenter took to social media to share his own perspective on the event. He recalled meeting Shatner in Orlando, noting that the actor said hello but would not look him in the eye. Carpenter suggested this might be a Canadian thing, implying a cultural difference in behavior. He emphasized that he was willing to give Shatner another chance, describing himself as nothing if not generous in his approach.

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Carpenter concluded his social media post by stating that if they meet at a convention again, he will happily introduce himself once more. He expressed a desire to actually start a relationship with the Star Trek icon, acknowledging that even Captain Kirk deserves a second chance at first contact. Carpenter's tone remained open and friendly, inviting a future interaction that he hopes will be more mutually respectful.

Shatner's Defense of His Character

In his response, William Shatner emphasized his deep admiration for John Carpenter as one of the great directors in film. He stated that he would have looked up because he respects the director's work and would relish the opportunity to talk to him. Shatner suggested that the next time they meet, Carpenter should come over and introduce himself, as Shatner claimed he does not know what Carpenter looks like.

Shatner added that he would enjoy saying hello and would confide his admiration to the filmmaker. He signed his statement with Love, Bill, aiming to resolve the misunderstanding with warmth. The actor has been dealing with various rumors recently, including reports of hospitalization and false AI-generated claims about a brain cancer diagnosis. This incident appears to be a separate interpersonal dispute rather than a reflection of his health or general attitude.

Legacy and Future Interactions

William Shatner remains a massive figure in pop culture, known for his role as Captain Kirk and his travels to real space. He has over 70 years of experience in the entertainment industry, yet insists he is just like any other person. Shatner noted that sometimes he records things during the day and might be distracted by his phone, which can lead to such misunderstandings. He hopes to clear the air and build a positive relationship with John Carpenter moving forward.