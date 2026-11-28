Director John Carpenter is willing to give actor William Shatner a second chance at a first impression following a snub at an Orlando con.

Director John Carpenter is willing to give actor William Shatner a second chance at a first impression following a snub at an Orlando con. William Shatner drew John Carpenter’s ire after ignoring the filmmaker’s greeting at an Orlando convention greenroom.

On Jonathan Frakes and Brent Spiner’s podcast, Carpenter recalled the Shatner snub and bluntly called him an asshole. Shatner answered with a playful public apology, praising Carpenter and asking for another chance to properly meet.during a Florida convention when he tried to get Captain Kirk's attention, but was ignored as he was focused on his phone. The first impression rubbed the legendary John Carpenter and William Shatner.

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CR: Daniel L. Locke / Shutterstock.com and Altman Squared Entertainment"This guy, he's sitting in the greenroom, on his phone like this . And I just thought, 'Well, I'm going to go in and introduce myself.