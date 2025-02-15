William Shatner: From Space to Laundry - The Star is Just Like Us

At 93, William Shatner, a legend in the entertainment world, reveals surprising similarities with everyday people. From his late-night viewing habits to his aversion to waiting in lines, Shatner's interview with Us Weekly offers a glimpse into his relatable life.

William Shatner, a renowned figure in the entertainment world with over seven decades of experience, has ventured into space both on screen and in reality. At the age of 93, this iconic actor shares surprising similarities with the rest of us. In a recent exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Shatner candidly discussed his daily routines and habits. He revealed that he often records shows during the day to watch at night, occasionally leading to late nights.

'Sometimes I'll record something during the day I want to watch at night, and by the time I've finished watching, it's two o'clock in the morning,' Shatner admitted. 'I think the trick is, apparently, to get six or seven hours of sleep, hopefully at a regular time.' While acknowledging his tendency for late nights as a 'bad habit,' Shatner's longevity suggests he's doing something right. He recently received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 52nd Annual Saturn Awards Showcase, a testament to his enduring impact on the industry. The event, held on February 2, 2025, raised funds to support those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires. Shatner expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, 'It's an honor that I'm delighted to receive. I've watched with delight how the organization has grown and for them to go back and do a lifetime achievement award, that's great.' Beyond his professional achievements, Shatner's interview sheds light on relatable aspects of his life. From his laundry habits (washing a face cloth in the sink) to his aversion to waiting in lines, his responses reveal a glimpse into his everyday experiences. He even shared anecdotes about ordering breakfast online (a cold frittata), taking a photograph with Michael J. Fox, and his early acting days, earning a mere $30 a week. Shatner's story emphasizes that even accomplished individuals like himself grapple with ordinary challenges and find joy in everyday moments





