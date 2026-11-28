Carpenter, 78, called Shatner, 95, “a piece of s—t.”

, long after leftover turkey was turned into tacos, I don’t mind telling you what I’m thankful for three days later. This otherwise sleepy holiday week in the world of entertainment was shaken awake bybetween, of all people, “Halloween” director John Carpenter and William Shatner.

If you thought that wealthy Hollywood legends with plenty of years under their belts would be cordial toward each other, you’d be dead wrong. That nasty comment was just the autumn pick-me-up I needed. Celebs of yore never got the PR training that makes today’s bold-facers so boring and fake. Unlike their squeaky clean, robotic successors, seasoned folks such as Carpenter and Shatner make whatever rude and cruel comment they want without a second thought.

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What could possibly have prompted the expletive-laced bashing of a beloved star who’s five years short of 100? Apparently the horror maestro felt burned that Shatner ignored him at a convention in Orlando, Florida.