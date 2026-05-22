William's Friends: Behind the Scenes with the Prince of Wales

The Prince of Wales is often surrounded by other devoted members of his family, but this week, fans got to see a more relaxed, laid-back side to William, as he gleefully sang Sweet Caroline and celebrated his beloved Aston Villa's Europa League victory alongside a cohort of lifelong friends, forming his less public 'inner circle'. These friends have been with him since childhood and provide support during tough times.

The Prince of Wales is often surrounded by other devoted members of his family. This week, fans got to see a more relaxed, laid-back side to William , as he gleefully sang Sweet Caroline and celebrated his beloved Aston Villa 's Europa League victory.

William's old pals - including Ben 'Dawesey' Dawes, Thomas van Straubenzee, and Edward van Cutsem - form his less public 'inner circle', who he has known since childhood. The Prince himself has spoken of the importance of having friendships. In 2022, while chatting to footballers Harry Kane and Declan Rice about mental health, William admitted how much those connections have helped him during tough times.

'Some of the greatest friendships are born from playing games and being pushed together through adversities,' he shared. 'And I definitely got loads of friends whose relationship started off in a team, fighting for each other and wanting to do the best for each other and the team, so it's really important that we have those moments, those people in life, that give us that support.

'Because there is going to be plenty of times when it's not okay and in those moments you can say listen, let's have a beer, let's sit down and chat or let's have a cup of tea and have a natter about it because I've got something on my chest, or I am bothered by this or maybe things didn't quite go as you hoped, and having those people in life is really important. '





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