'The family needs to agree on a way forward.'

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Although the couple stepped down from their royal duties in 2020, they have continued carrying out royal-esque engagements and have even profited from Harry’s royal background through countless interviews and documentaries. Recently, royal commentator Rob Shuter reported that the royal family plans to use its annual Christmas festivities to “finalize a plan for the couple’s future.

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” William & Harry Suffer Tragic Loss After Report the Future King Would Be ‘Devastated’ if Charles ‘Cancer Took a Turn for the Worse & He Only Had Months to Live’is reportedly urging the royals to give Harry and Meghan an ultimatum: “If Harry and Meghan want to live in Britain, they must surrender their royal titles. If they want to keep their titles, they must build their lives overseas. They cannot have both.

” “William believes this has gone on long enough. Harry cannot move back to England, keep his royal titles and pretend he has nothing to do with the monarchy,” a royal source told Shuter’sThe insider added, “William does not want to become King with the Megxit mess still hanging over the monarchy. The family needs to agree on a way forward. There will be no more half-in, half-out arrangement.

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” According to the source, the royals aim to reach a consensus before presenting their decision to the pair.that discussions took place in 2024, shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s visit to Nigeria. The source alleged that their “entire trip had the appearance of a traditional royal tour,” adding, “There were enthusiastic crowds, elaborate welcomes, ceremonial performances and a carefully organized schedule of visits to schools, charities and community organizations.

” Related: ‘Furious’ Charles Reportedly Close to Officially Stripping Harry & Meghan’s Titles as William Is ‘Incensed’ by the Couple’s ‘Irritating’ Move The king and his eldest son were reportedly none too happy: “That was a major source of irritation for Charles and William, because the Sussexes had stepped away from representing the monarchy but were still enjoying much of the prestige associated with it. ” “William was reportedly absolutely incensed by what he saw as Harry and Meghan presenting themselves to the world as though nothing had changed since they left royal life,” the insider continued.

“He believes there needs to be a clear distinction between people who carry out duties on behalf of the Crown and those who have chosen to pursue independent careers. ” Charles was said to be “equally furious,” and he even spoke to William about “the possibility of taking away their titles.

” In their eyes, “Harry and Meghan cannot walk away from the responsibilities of royal life while continuing to benefit from the status and recognition that come with their positions. ” In the end, Charles and William passed on the idea because they knew that “removing the titles would be an enormous step, potentially provoking another bitter public confrontation.

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There is a real concern that such a decision could make the family divisions even worse and hand the Sussexes an opportunity to portray themselves as being unfairly punished. ”Nancy Guthrie’s Close Friends’ Behavior Called ‘Beyond Strange’ by Ex-FBI as Source Gives New Insight into the Crime SceneIan McKellen Fuels Fears After Patrick Stewart’s Death as Sources Reveal the Real Reason He’s ‘A Lot More Vulnerable’Melania Makes Official Comment on Barron’s ‘Dangerous’ Dating Life as She Claims Multiple Women Are ‘in Love with’ Her Son.

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