William Hasley, Caitlyn Jenner's Biographer and Friend, Dies in Hiking Incident

William Hasley, a screenwriter and author known for writing Caitlyn Jenner's 1996 memoir, has died after collapsing during a hike in Los Angeles' Runyon Canyon. The 78-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene despite emergency response. His death follows the 2025 loss of Jenner's manager Sophia Hutchins.

Caitlyn Jenner 's longtime friend and biographer William Hasley has died after collapsing while hiking on a trail in Los Angeles ' Runyon Canyon . Hasley, 78, was found unresponsive near Nichols Canyon Road and Hollywood Boulevard at approximately 6:42 p.m. on Saturday.

Despite the efforts of Los Angeles Fire Department air rescue personnel, who lowered medics to provide treatment, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet released a cause of death and is investigating the circumstances. Hasley was a prominent figure in Hollywood as a screenwriter and author. He wrote Jenner's 1996 self-help book, Finding the Champion Within, which detailed the Olympic gold medalist's life and mindset.

The two developed a close friendship during the book project. Hasley's television writing credits include shows such as Swift Justice, Ghost Stories, Murder, She Wrote, and Highway to Heaven. He worked with major studios including Universal Pictures, Warner Brothers, and 20th Century Fox. At the time of his passing, Hasley was also an instructor teaching screenwriting at the University of California, Los Angeles.

A source told the Daily Mail that Hasley had spoken with several people on campus the day before his death and reportedly showed no signs of health problems. His passing marks another profound tragedy for Caitlyn Jenner within a short span. In July 2025, Jenner's confidante and former manager, Sophia Hutchins, died after an ATV accident near Jenner's Malibu home. The 29-year-old's vehicle struck a car bumper and plunged 350 feet down a ravine.

Hutchins, who is also transgender, had been a central figure in Jenner's life for nearly a decade, appearing on the reality series I Am Cait and living with Jenner after she came out as a transgender woman in 2015. They maintained their relationship was strictly platonic and professional. Hasley was briefly married to actress Robin Riker in 1987.

His UCLA biography described him as a dedicated sports enthusiast and community volunteer, often participating in charity golf tournaments and soup kitchen work. The university and Jenner's representatives have been approached for comment but have not yet issued statements. The Medical Examiner's investigation into Hasley's sudden death continues. This story underscores the sudden loss of a multifaceted talent-a writer, educator, and friend to a public icon-while also connecting to a pattern of grief in Jenner's circle.

The lack of an immediate cause for Hasley's collapse leaves many questions unanswered, even as colleagues remember a man deeply engaged in creative work and philanthropy until his final day





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William Hasley Caitlyn Jenner Biographer Hiker Death Runyon Canyon Screenwriter UCLA Instructor Sophia Hutchins Los Angeles Olympic Memoir

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